In a surprising reversal, Turkey emerges as Kingmaker of Libya

The triumphs marked a surprising reversal of fortunes for the United Nations-backed Tripoli government, which seemed weak and seriously besieged by Hifter until President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey dispatched armed troops and drones in January. It was Turkey's most forceful intervention in the oil-rich nation of North Africa since the end of the Ottoman Empire more than a century ago.
"It is Turkey's Libya now," said the headline in a briefing session published by the European Council on Foreign Relations.
More than a year ago, Hifter launched an offensive to capture Tripoli and appeared to have the upper hand in the conflict, placing his foreign sponsors, including Russia, to play a major role in Libya's future.
But on Wednesday, triumphant government-loyal soldiers in Tripoli paraded through central Libya with a captured air defense system, built by Russia and funded by the United Arab Emirates, in accused humiliation of Hifter's two most powerful foreign backers.
Then on Thursday, Mr. Hifter's forces were expelled from Asaba, a small but strategic city they had kept 60 miles from the capital.
Although Turkey's dramatic achievements this week seemed to change the course of the war, they were by no means conclusive. Players' fortunes in the Libyan conflict have skyrocketed since the fall of former dictator Colonel Muammar el-Gaddafi in 2011.
On Thursday, Mr. Hifter, 76, a self-styled quarterback and once C.I.A. The asset, which has been compared by critics to Colonel el-Gaddafi, promised to counterattack with what his chief of the air force called "the largest air campaign in Libyan history,quot; against Turkish targets in Tripoli.
"All Turkish positions and interests in all cities are legitimate targets for our air force aircraft," said the head of the air force, Saqr al-Jaroushi, in a video.
In reality, Mr. Hifter's next move will be determined by his sponsors in Moscow, Cairo and Abu Dhabi, where leaders who backed his 14-month assault in Tripoli, which killed hundreds of civilians and displaced 400,000 people, were struggling to gauge his support for a stubborn ally who has repeatedly rejected political talks.
Fathi Bashagha, the interior minister of the Tripoli government, told Bloomberg on Thursday that eight Soviet-era aircraft, escorted by two new Russian fighter jets, had flown in from a Syrian base to propel Hifter. A European official said he had received similar reports, but said it was unclear whether the planes were Russian or Syrian.
Any open Russian military action would be a significant escalation for Moscow, which has so far influenced Libya through mercenaries from the Wagner Group, the private army with close ties to the Kremlin that He played a key role in Mr. Hifter's breakthrough in Tripoli last fall.
The European official said the planes were most likely a signal from the Kremlin to Turkey to slow down its offensive and resort to a negotiated solution.
Russia did not comment on the reports, but after a phone call between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday morning, the two countries jointly called for an immediate ceasefire in Libya and the resumption of a United Nations-led political process, the Russian foreign ministry said.
Russia and Turkey made a similar joint appeal in January, before an international conference on Libya. But their calls were ignored by Mr. Hifter, who often infuriated his allies by playing against each other.
When world leaders gathered at the conference in Berlin on January 19, Hifter's greatest ally, the United Arab Emirates, had started a covert airlift to send military supplies to eastern Libya. Cargo flights, many of them contracted through shell companies, are being investigated by United Nations officials accused of monitoring the international arms embargo on Libya, a United Nations official said.
The victories of the Turkish-backed forces have given them air superiority over Tripoli, and have left Hifter's forces in western Libya with just one final stronghold in Tarhouna, southeast of the capital.
"We have had a considerable change in the military balance," said Wolfram Lacher, a Libyan specialist at the German Institute for International Affairs and Security. Taken together, this could have dramatic consequences for the morale of Hifter's forces and for the cohesion of his alliance. "
Turkey's success has sounded the alarm in Egypt, where President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi is a bitter rival to President Erdogan, a fellow autocrat, and where any suggestion that Turkey could take advantage of his new influence to establish a permanent military presence in Libya is a cause of widespread alarm
As foreign powers intrude, ordinary Libyans continue to pay with their lives. Ms Williams, a UN envoy, said 58 civilians were killed in fighting between April 1 and May 18, mainly by forces affiliated with Mr. Hifter. "Those guilty of crimes under international law must be brought to justice," he said.
However, with the international community so divided in Libya, the chances of true accountability seem slim. The best hope for now, analysts say, is that a punished Mr. Hifter can finally enter the political negotiations.
In a conversation on Wednesday, President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron noted the "worsening foreign interference,quot; in Libya and "agreed on the need for an urgent escalation," the White House said in a statement.
However, in the past, Hifter has preferred to duplicate military action rather than resort to talks. Last month, it publicly breached the Libyan Political Agreement, a United Nations-sponsored agreement signed in 2015 that supports Libya's shaky national institutions, in what was seen at the time as an effort to shore up its power base in the east. from Libya.
"Europe's window of opportunity in Libya is closing," said Tarek Megerisi of the European Council on Foreign Relations. "You must move quickly to protect your role as a barrier against the Russian invasion and prevent another Syrian-style conflict from developing in your neighborhood."
Carlotta Gall contributed reports from Istanbul and Andrew Higgins from Moscow.