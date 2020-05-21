Instagram makes it easier to see when you're streaming music you can't use

Instagram has released its guidelines for using copyrighted music during live videos, Stories and other posts on the platform, and part of the announcement includes a new update to the notification that appears to tell users that they are using art without license in ways that violate your rules Changes to the pop-up notification are designed to help users avoid automatic Instagram outages, such as muting or absolute blocking, which occurs if a licensed piece of music plays for too long. time or in the background of a live video.

Notification now appears earlier on live streams to give users more time to remove audio so they can prevent the stream from being interrupted or interrupted. Instagram will also give clearer instructions to remedy the situation in the event that a stream is automatically muted or blocked due to the use of unlicensed music.

"These notifications are intended to alert you when our systems detect that your streaming or uploaded video may include music in a way that does not comply with our license agreements," the Instagram blog post reads of the changes. "The updates include making notifications clearer and notifications popping up earlier for live broadcasters, to give people time to adjust their broadcasts and avoid interruptions if we detect that they may be approaching our limitations."

Instagram also reiterates that its music usage policy includes unlimited use in Stories and when filming live music performances and posting them to the main feed. But using music in a live video or prerecorded video posted to the feed has limitations, and Instagram says the general rule of thumb is to use shorter clips, try not to use numerous different music clips throughout a video, and Avoid streaming music from being the main focus of a video by incorporating a visual component.

"These guidelines are consistent in live and recorded videos on both Facebook and Instagram, and for all types of accounts, that is, pages, profiles, verified and unverified accounts," explains the blog post. “And although music is released on our platforms in more than 90 countries, there are places where it is not yet available. So if your video includes recorded music, it may not be available for use in those places. "