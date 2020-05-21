Is this the end of Hong Kong?

Deng was the principal architect of the policy for Hong Kong known as "one country, two systems."
The policy was the blueprint for preserving the prosperity and autonomy of a free capitalist enclave that stood at the gates of the Chinese communist continent that had become critical to financial and trade ties to China's ambitious economic future. Politics also reinforced China's image as an increasingly responsible force in the world.
On Thursday, those authorities announced the most radical step to date, with proposed security laws that could effectively subvert Hong Kong's remaining freedoms and bring them under full Chinese control.
Here are some basic questions and answers about China's action and possible repercussions:
What exactly did China announce?
Chinese officials in Beijing said that the National People's Congress, the Chinese Legislature, It would review a plan to establish new laws and an enforcement mechanism to protect national security in Hong Kong. The announcement did not provide details, but noted that the new legislation would allow China's central government more legal justification to respond directly to the large protests against Beijing that overturned Hong Kong for much of last year.
Why did China do this now?
Chairman Xi Jinping, the country's most authoritarian leader since the Mao era, has viewed the Hong Kong riots with impatience and exasperation, viewing it as a direct challenge to the primacy and legitimacy of the Communist Party. Chinese government propaganda, under the direct control of Mr. Xi, has increasingly indicated that the challenge would be crushed.
A possible catalyst for China's announcement was the reluctance of the Hong Kong Legislature itself to enact stricter security laws under a provision of the Basic Territory Law known as Article 23, for fear that such a move might incite protests. even bigger against Beijing. The legislation that Beijing proposed would allow it to circumvent Hong Kong's own legal structure to deal with what are considered security threats.
Another explanation for the moment is Hong Kong's successful fight to contain the coronavirus pandemic, which at its peak sparked a blockade that effectively derailed protests against Beijing in the territory. With the gradual return to An appearance of normality, these protests have begun to resume.
What are the ramifications for Hong Kong's action in China?
The action is likely to provoke the anger of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, which could lead to even bigger and more violent protests. But the action also sends the message that the expression of political dissent or freedom of expression in Hong Kong is now at greater risk than ever, threatening a press that has largely operated without political restrictions.
Even if the new security laws do not necessarily lead to the closure of newspapers or broadcasters that offend Beijing, chilling effects such as self-censorship or reluctance to speak are likely to occur. The free flow of information that has been central to Hong Kong's economic success could now also be at greater risk, a negative for the many multinational companies that have made Hong Kong their home in Asia. Fear of Chinese political repression in Hong Kong could cause an exodus from its expat community, not to mention Hong Kong residents with the means to move elsewhere.
President Trump said Thursday that the United States would respond firmly to any attempt by the Chinese authorities to impose an offensive against Hong Kong. On Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that China's threats to pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong could cause the United States to reevaluate the special treatment the territory receives as an autonomous region under US law. Chinese Foreign Ministry He replied that Pompeo was openly interfering in China's internal affairs.
More broadly, a Chinese offensive in Hong Kong could exacerbate a credibility problem for the Beijing authorities, who are already defending themselves against claims of negligence and cover-up in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, believed to have originated in Wuhan at the end of last year. .
Nearby Asian countries like Vietnam and Thailand already see China's increasing attempts to it exercises its influence in the region with suspicion. And Taiwan, the autonomous island that Beijing considers part of China, is likely to see a crackdown on Hong Kong as further validation of its view that the "one country, two systems,quot; model is a failure and a new reason not to. Chinese communist authorities on the continent get involved.