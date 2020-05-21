Is this the end of Hong Kong?

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
When Britain returned to Hong Kong to Chinese sovereignty, in a 1997 handover agreement that ended an era of British colonialism dating back to the Opium Wars, China's leading leader at the time, Deng Xiaoping, guaranteed the Hong Kong lifestyle for at least 50 years.

On Thursday, those authorities announced the most radical step to date, with proposed security laws that could effectively subvert Hong Kong's remaining freedoms and bring them under full Chinese control.

Chairman Xi Jinping, the country's most authoritarian leader since the Mao era, has viewed the Hong Kong riots with impatience and exasperation, viewing it as a direct challenge to the primacy and legitimacy of the Communist Party. Chinese government propaganda, under the direct control of Mr. Xi, has increasingly indicated that the challenge would be crushed.

A possible catalyst for China's announcement was the reluctance of the Hong Kong Legislature itself to enact stricter security laws under a provision of the Basic Territory Law known as Article 23, for fear that such a move might incite protests. even bigger against Beijing. The legislation that Beijing proposed would allow it to circumvent Hong Kong's own legal structure to deal with what are considered security threats.

The action is likely to provoke the anger of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, which could lead to even bigger and more violent protests. But the action also sends the message that the expression of political dissent or freedom of expression in Hong Kong is now at greater risk than ever, threatening a press that has largely operated without political restrictions.

Even if the new security laws do not necessarily lead to the closure of newspapers or broadcasters that offend Beijing, chilling effects such as self-censorship or reluctance to speak are likely to occur. The free flow of information that has been central to Hong Kong's economic success could now also be at greater risk, a negative for the many multinational companies that have made Hong Kong their home in Asia. Fear of Chinese political repression in Hong Kong could cause an exodus from its expat community, not to mention Hong Kong residents with the means to move elsewhere.

More broadly, a Chinese offensive in Hong Kong could exacerbate a credibility problem for the Beijing authorities, who are already defending themselves against claims of negligence and cover-up in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, believed to have originated in Wuhan at the end of last year. .

