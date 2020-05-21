Ja Morant says he should be NBA Rookie of the Year over Zion Williamson

Ja Morant believes he deserves to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award over Zion Williamson.

Morant was selected second overall by the Grizzlies in the 2019 NBA Draft, after Williamson went first to the Pelicans.

Williamson, who played just one season of college basketball at Duke before declaring for the draft, was a big favorite for Rookie of the Year honors at the start of the season, but then suffered a torn meniscus in October, delaying his professional debut until January. .

He has been spectacular since returning from injury, averaging 23.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists per game. Williamson has shot 58.9 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from a 3-point range.

Zion Williamson is the first teenager in NBA history to score more than 35 points and shoot 75% or more from the floor in one game.@PelicansNBA #WontBowDown – Statistics by STATS (@StatsBySTATS) March 2, 2020

However, Morant has the advantage of playing 59 games against Williamson's 19 this season, in which he has averaged 17.6 points, 6.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds. He has shot 49.1 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from beyond the arc.

His performances helped put Memphis in eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference when the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking of Bleacher Report's "Take it There with Taylor Rooks," Morant was asked if he felt it should even be a close run for the award.

He replied, "No, I feel like I have done enough. I deserve it.

"I feel like my game this year proved all of that. I had a great season so far. This crown stopped a little bit."

Ja Morant from the @memgrizz He was +42 plus / minus in tonight's win over the Knicks. That's the best +/- for a rookie since Mehmet Okur was +46 for the Pistons on January 31, 2003 in Boston.#GrindCity – Statistics by STATS (@StatsBySTATS) January 30, 2020

The prevailing sentiment among NBA players appears to be toward an eventual resumption of the 2019-20 season rather than ending it prematurely.

When asked if he had spoken to someone who felt otherwise, Morant said, "I have not spoken to anyone who has not wanted to play."

"I'm sure everyone wants to, except the teams that are probably not in the playoffs."