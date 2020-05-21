Jaap Stam's excellence as a player will not make him a great coach at FC Cincinnati, but it will not hurt him.

The video introducing new head coach Jaap Stam to fans of FC Cincinnati in particular and Major League Soccer in particular in particular serves primarily as a lesson in how magnificent he was two decades ago. It was a mountain of defender and yet a mountain that could move. You didn't go through it. You didn't surround him.

Especially when you played Stam, you lost. At Manchester United, he appeared 50 times in central defense for the club's legendary "triple,quot; winners in 1998-99 and won three Premier League titles. He reached another Champions League final with AC Milan in 2005 and won the Eredivisie in the Netherlands with PSV Eindhoven. On two occasions he was named the best defender in the UEFA Champions League.

In North America, we have been conditioned to believe that being a great player of all time means little in relation to one's ability to successfully lead an athletic team. Bill Belichick never played in the NFL. The Raptors' Nick Nurse played a season of professional basketball in England. Only three of the last 30 coaches who won the NCAA Tournament played in the NBA; Neither Tony Bennett, Kevin Ollie nor Billy Donovan averaged more than 6.5 points per game.

In more than half a century of Super Bowls, the only professional Football Hall of Fame player to train his team for a title was Mike Ditka. Only two men who played in the game have coached him for the past 10 years, and one of them, Gary Kubiak, showed up because his Denver Broncos flew off and gave starting incumbent John Elway a break.

Of the players named by Sports Illustrated as the Top 10 in NBA history, only Bill Russell won a coaching championship, and that was when he was his best player. When he tried to train in a suit, he had a record under .500. Magic Johnson lasted only 16 games, Wilt Chamberlain only one season. It has been the same in baseball; Rogers Hornsby won a World Series when he was a player-manager with more than .400 and winning a Triple Crown, but he had less than .500 for his career. Ty Cobb never managed a team that finished higher than the second. Ted Williams had a losing record.

Soccer around the world is different. Zinedine Zidane of Real Madrid, revered as one of the best players in the history of the game, won three consecutive Champions League titles as Real Madrid manager from 2016 to 2018 and has the club in a furious title race, although currently suspended, against FC Barcelona this season. .

Zidane is one of several coaches who have won the UEFA Champions League as a player and coach. There have been three in this decade, including Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola. And most of the others who have won the Champions League since 2010 have also been top-tier players: Jupp Heynckes is the all-time No. 3 in Bundesliga goals and was part of the West German squads that won the 1972 European Championship and 1974. World Cup. Luis Enrique won 62 matches with Spain and played in three World Cups. Roberto Di Matteo played 34 times for Italy, including at the 1998 World Cup.

Among the 10 players who joined Zidane in World Soccer magazine's Greatest XI (the sport's all-time best list compiled in a vote of 73 experts in 2013), three others were extremely successful coaches. Franz Beckenbauer coached Germany for the 1990 World Cup title. Alfredo di Stefano won two league championships in Argentina and one in Spain. And Johann Cruyff coached FC Barcelona for four consecutive La Liga titles and the 1992 European Cup, the forerunner of the Champions League.

When Sporting News asked Zidane in 2017 why he wanted to become a coach after spending a large part of his life in the game as a player, he responded at first with a single word in Spanish: passion. And then continued.

"I think what I have always liked is being on the football field, as a player and now as a coach. Nothing more," he said. "The day I see that I am not the happiest, I will change my life. But right now, I like what I am doing and where I am because, in some way, I am in the best club in the world and I am also writing my history with this club, where I was a player and now I am a manager. "

In other American sports, it has become an axiom that the elite player may have difficulty communicating with the less gifted.

And yet, it is precisely that skill that has made Zidane a resounding success.

"I think a lot of it comes down to communication," Brian Dunseth, host of Sirius / XM's "Counter Attack,quot;, told SN in 2017. "What separates the best managers is the ability to communicate, the ability to recognize situations that are happening and fix them right away. They create scenarios for players in training sessions that they can instinctively execute during games. You have to plan every possible scenario in those 90 minutes due to lack of wait times. "

Being a great soccer player is no guarantee of success as a coach, of course. Stam has yet to demonstrate consistent excellence in this profession. He has done a good job and has also had difficulties at times.

At Reading in England, competing in the Championship, he led the club to the promotion playoffs in 2016-17, but the following year it was a major disappointment. He trained at PEC Zwolle and Feyenoord in the Netherlands, resigning last October after 18 games.

FC Cincinnati was the weakest team in MLS last season. That was not a big surprise. It was the club's first year in the league. FCC was a tremendous box office success: it ranked third in the league behind Seattle and Atlanta, with an average audience of 27,336, but its soccer operation was not that advanced. Gerard Nijkamp was not hired as general manager until almost three months after the season.

So Stam has a lot of room to improve the FCC.

He called himself the team's new "head coach,quot; instead of manager, so he's already in tune with the lexicon of American sports.

"I am very happy to be part of the big family," Stam said in his video. "I know it is a very big project. Everyone is excited to do it very well and make the most of what we are doing.

"We would like to set records, like winning games and hopefully winning trophies as well … Hopefully, along with all the fans as well, we can make it a good story, a great story."