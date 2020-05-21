Jamie Lynn Spears confirmed there are plans to bring "Zoey 101,quot; back, but she doesn't think it should be on Nickelodeon.

Last year, Jamie Lynn Spears hinted on Instagram that a Zoey 101 restart is in the works. its Zoey 101 Co-stars Paul Butcher and Chris Massey commented, apparently confirming that it's happening. But oddly enough, Jamie Lynn deleted the post soon after.
After that, we don't hear anything about what's going on. That is, until NOW.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter to promote his new Netflix show, Sweet magnoliasJamie Lynn was asked about the reboot.
She confirmed that there has been talk of bringing the Pacific Coast Academy gang back, but nothing has been written yet.
"Anything and everything is on the table, be it a movie or a series. In all the discussions I've had with Nickelodeon, who are in baby stages, by the way, the main thing is to find the right home to restart." said.
He also noted that since the fan base is made up of millennials, there would be no point in posting it on Nickelodeon, a network aimed at children.
"We weren't able to do it justice by putting it back on Nickelodeon, because our fan base has grown into young adults like me, age 29 or around the same age. We want to tell stories about where the characters are now. We want to connect with the fans and touch on issues that are impacting millennials, so he would have to be older and more mature. "
This is absolutely understandable, and is similar to the fight that Lizzie McGuire restart in front of Disney +.
The streaming site halted production on the reboot after Lizzie McGuire creator Terri Minsky dropped out of the reboot due to creative differences as she wanted to create a show that accurately addressed adulthood. Hilary Duff also said she agreed with Terri's vision for the show and was not happy with Disney + 's decision.
It would be a dream come true to see our childhood favorites as adults dealing with related issues. hopefully Zoey 101 you won't encounter the same problems as the Lizzie McGuire reboot did.
TV and cinema
