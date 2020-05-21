John Krasinski sells some good news from YouTube Show to ViacomCBS

Image: Getty Image: Getty

Emily Blunt's husband John Krasinski has sold his own production show on YouTube Some good news to ViacomCBS for an undisclosed amount, according to Hollywood reporter. Krasinski from The office and maybe Jack Ryan fame released SGN while isolating himself as a way to spread positive news and presumably escape the reality of being trapped at home.

The goal of the show was to feature good-feeling clips, corporate sponsor gifts, and spending a lot of time with Krasinski close to tears – it was a simple, pure idea. But purity, damn it, it's time to make some money!

Krasinski will keep SGN as an executive producer, THR reports, but will no longer serve as a host. The originally free show, which drew 17 million viewers, will be available on CBS All Access, a paid subscription service. Does anyone love CBS shows enough to pay to watch them?

The edge reports that while Krasinski believes this agreement "will bring Some good news for so many more people ”, the change to CBS All Access will end up limiting the audience and, therefore, access to positivity. In addition to being behind a paywall, the CBS streaming platform is currently available to viewers in the US. USA And it remains to be seen if the company will choose to stream the show internationally through other ViacomCBS platforms. Either way, the real news here is that capitalism continues to prosper, as even a home project intended for charitable purposes can turn into a profit.