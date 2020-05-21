Just turning on your phone qualifies as looking for it, court rules

Smartphones are a valuable treasure trove of data not only for vendors but also for law enforcement. Police and federal investigators love to have all of that juicy personal information on their hands during an investigation. But thanks to the Fourth Amendment to the US Constitution. USA And to all the jurisprudence that is based on it, the police generally need a search warrant to search your phone, and that includes just looking at the lock screen, a judge ruled (PDF).

Usually, when the topic of a phone search comes up in court, the question has to do with unlocking. Generally, courts have held that the police may compel you to use your body, such as your fingerprint (or your face), to unlock a phone, but that they cannot compel you to share knowledge, such as a PIN. In this recent case, however, the FBI did not unlock the phone. Instead, they only looked at the phone's lock screen for evidence.

A Washington state man was arrested in May 2019 and charged with various charges related to robbery and assault. The suspect, Joseph Sam, was using an unspecified Motorola smartphone. When he was arrested, he says, one of the officers present pressed the power button to open the phone's lock screen. The filing does not say that no officer present attempted to unlock the phone or have the suspect do so at the time.

In February 2020, the FBI also turned on the phone to take a picture of the phone's lock screen, which displayed the name "Streezy." Sam's attorney filed a motion arguing that this evidence should not have been sought without a court order and should therefore be suppressed.

Two issues

District Judge John Coughenour of the United States District Court in Seattle agreed. In his ruling, the judge found that the police looking at the phone at the time of the arrest and that the FBI was looking at it again after the fact are two different issues. Coughenour wrote that the police can conduct searches without a warrant under special circumstances, and that looking at the phone's lock screen may have been allowed since "it took place either as an incident of a lawful arrest or as part of the efforts of the police to inventory personal effects. " "of the arrested person. Coughenour could not determine how, specifically, the police acted, and ordered a clarification to see if his search for the phone was within those limits.

But where police actions were unclear, the FBI's were crystal clear and contrary to the defendant's Fourth Amendment rights, Coughenour ruled. "Here, the FBI physically intervened on Mr. Sam's personal effect when the FBI turned on his phone to take a picture of the phone's lock screen." He found that qualifies as a "search,quot; under the terms of the Fourth Amendment, and since the FBI did not have an order for that search, it was unconstitutional.

Government attorneys argued that Sam should not have had privacy expectations on his lock screen; after all, that's what everyone other than you should see when trying to access the phone. However, instead of determining whether the lock screen is private or not, Coughenour found that it doesn't matter. "When the government obtains evidence by physically meddling in a constitutionally protected area, as the FBI did here, it is,quot; unnecessary "to consider whether the government also violated the accused's reasonable expectation of privacy," he wrote.

Basically, it ruled, the FBI pushed the phone button to activate the branded lock screen as a search, regardless of the nature of the lock screen.