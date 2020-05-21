Karan Johar gives his opinion on Ranbir Kapoor and cuts Alia Bhatt during the confinement

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is a couple that is currently on everyone's mind. They are successful, smart and sexy. The duo complement each other perfectly and they have been in a relationship for a while. It is a known fact that Ranbir is quarantined with Alia during the confinement, and following the example of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Alia and Ranbir also helped each other to fix themselves. Alia went to Instagram recently, to post a photo flaunting her new haircut, and captioned it as, "Thanks to my multi-talented loved one who lived up to the occasion when I needed a chop chop."

Well, although he did not mention anyone's name, it was speculated that it was none other than RK who helped beauty. Today, Karan Johar, who is Alia's mentor and dear friend, confirmed during her live session that Alia made Ranbir her stylist and therefore dismissed all the rumors.

