Karl Malone disagreed with an interview for the ESPN documentary "The Last Dance," which told the life story of Michael Jordan and the Bulls from 1997-98. Now, magically, there are footage from last year of a film crew asking Malone about Jordan and those Bulls.

ESPN's "E60,quot; tweeted a clip Wednesday when Malone was asked about Jordan and the end of Game 6 of the 1998 Finals, in which both men were pivotal figures. He was ahead of the network's cinematic presentation of that decisive game.

Let's say Malone does. . . Scarce with his praise for Jordan.

"I have the utmost respect for Michael, but I never thought he was playing against Michael Jordan. He was playing against the Chicago Bulls," he said.

The Jordan Bulls defeated the Malone Jazz in consecutive finals to complete a second round of three mobs over an eight-year period. Those were Malone's best opportunities to win rings in his Hall of Fame career, but as he said in the previous clip, he still keeps his head up.

"Everyone says this person was a bad man and all that. Well, yes, I respect them. But I have a catch. I'm a man, and I was also a bad son of a bitch, so that's how I look at that, and that's what I am, "he said.