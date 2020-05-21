Kelly Henderson shoots Bulls again – t Jay Cutler Speculation Case

Kelly Henderson has had enough with the speculation surrounding the end of his friendship with Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler.
On Thursday, the stylist shot a woman who accused her of trying to make people think a man in a recent photo was Jay Cutler, who is divorcing Cavallari. The Instagram user wrote in part: "You sure wanted people to think this was her husband, right? Bracelet was a nice touch in doing that. If she had had an affair with you, she could at least have chosen a prettier woman (sic) his wife because darling you are not. "
"Or I wear that bracelet every day and I had no idea that you would make this one thing … I know it doesn't matter what I say, because you guys will invent what you want, but I know my truth. I feel like you choose to keep losing the time in bulls, "Kelly replied.
Henderson continued to reply to messages when one person theorized that he is now only responding to accusations of "being relevant."
However, Kelly insisted, "I didn't start this narrative and I went on with my life a long time ago. You guys keep trying to make it into something. You have ZERO idea what you're talking about."
He added that he sees "no point,quot; in sharing his "side of the story,quot; when people are just trying to "stir the pot." And as for the critics who claim he's dragging the controversy, he noted that he denied having had an affair with Jay. Kelly joked, "If you're going to troll, do your research."
The 37-year-old previously said, "I'm going to go ahead and expose this, there was never an affair, I have nothing to do with her divorce and I'm not dating Jay Cutler." She also clarified that the man in the photo was her boyfriend, who is a "very private person."
And while she, Kristin, and Jay had a "fight last year," she wishes the separated couple the best.
