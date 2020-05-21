Kelly Henderson shoots Bulls again – t Jay Cutler Speculation Case

Kelly Henderson has had enough with the speculation surrounding the end of his friendship with Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler.

On Thursday, the stylist shot a woman who accused her of trying to make people think a man in a recent photo was Jay Cutler, who is divorcing Cavallari. The Instagram user wrote in part: "You sure wanted people to think this was her husband, right? Bracelet was a nice touch in doing that. If she had had an affair with you, she could at least have chosen a prettier woman (sic) his wife because darling you are not. "

"Or I wear that bracelet every day and I had no idea that you would make this one thing … I know it doesn't matter what I say, because you guys will invent what you want, but I know my truth. I feel like you choose to keep losing the time in bulls, "Kelly replied.

Henderson continued to reply to messages when one person theorized that he is now only responding to accusations of "being relevant."