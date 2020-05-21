Kelly Osbourne, Lindsey Vonn, P.K. Subban ready to cut his locks for "America's Haircut Night,quot; on Up News Info – Up News Info Tampa

%MINIFYHTMLeb339aa5a23f722b16087fc0f7bad91a13%

Haircut night in America Comes to America's Most Viewed Network, hosted by married actors Jerry O & # 39; Connell and Rebecca Romijn on Friday, May 29 (8: 00-9: 00 PM, ET / PT), only on Up News Info and broadcast on Up News Info All Access. Features America's best stylists to guide celebrities, including Kelly Osbourne, Olympian Lindsey Vonn, and hockey superstar PK Subban, and front-line healthcare workers, through the perfect haircut, color, and style DIY from your homes.

With most salons and hairdressers still closed while the United States takes refuge in its place, many increasingly hirsute people miss their regular salon appointments, and now more than ever need expert advice on how to control their rebellious minds. After almost three months of social estrangement, the time has come for people to take care of their hair in their own hands. In Haircut night in America, the best stylists will expertly guide celebrities in a "long cut,quot; from their homes and reveal the final look, regardless of the outcome. They will also knit tips and tricks for viewers to achieve the best hairstyles at home, turning DIYDON’Ts into hairstyles! In addition, O & # 39; Connell and Romijn will highlight some of the best moments of self-care that have affected social networks while taking refuge in their place.

"We're all in this together, and we're all starting to look a little shaggy. So grab your scissors and join us for a night of makeup, stars, laughter, tips, and celebrity haircuts at home overseen by the best stylists in the world, "said executive producer Tom Forman.

The special took place remotely with extensive security precautions. Tune in on Friday, May 29 starting at 8:00 p.m., only on Up News Info and stream on Up News Info All Access.