Kendall Jenner to settle Fyre Festival lawsuit for $ 90K

Fyre Festival, an eternal flame of joy that always seems to reappear, has produced another Schadenfreudean good news ember: Kendall Jenner is paying $ 90,000 after she was sued for her role in promoting the fictional music festival.

Jenner was just one of several celebrities who ran into legal trouble over her involvement in the massive scam, which memorably featured angry, sunburned influencers vying for mattresses and a Bahamian workforce. cheated outside of your pay. (Every time someone drills Those "gross" cheese sandwiches served to stranded attendees, I think how hard someone worked to make them with zero warning and get upset again.)

The blame for the debacle, of course, lies mainly with the deranged architect Billy McFarland of Fyre Fest, along with a phalanx of accomplices in various levels of guilt. Jenner was paid out $ 275,000 to promote the Fyre Festival on Instagram, and wrote that she was “very excited to announce my G.O.O.D music family as the first major artists of @fyrefestival. Use my promo code KJONFYRE for the next 24 hours to be on the artists and talents list after the party at Fyre Cay. "

According to E!, the lawsuit accused Kendall of "intentionally (leading) certain members of the public and ticket buyers to believe" that his brother-in-law Kanye West, who founded the G.O.O.D. musical label, would act. "This conduct demonstrates a clear lack of good faith on Jenner's part," the lawsuit says.

McFarland, meanwhile, used the $ 26 million he raised for the festival to pay for musical acts that never materialized and for the social media campaign that Jenner participated in. He has since pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges and has been sentenced to six years in prison. .