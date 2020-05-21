Lana Del Rey's Instagram post ignores the history of pop music

Valerie Macon / Getty Images



At News we are proud to present you with a variety of stories, from the most serious to the most joyous. To help keep everything free, become a member and subscribe to our newsletter, Sprout today.

"Question for Culture,quot; is how singer Lana Del Rey started her Instagram post this morning, a revelation to me, and to the internet in general, that we were about to witness a gloriously embarrassing moment of Peak White Woman Behavior ™. In his post, which appears to be a screenshot of a note written in a Word document, Del Rey writes: “Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had song numbers about being sexy, without clothes, fucking, cheating, etc., can I sing again about being incarnated, feeling in love, even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money, or whatever you want, without being crucified? or say I'm glamorous abuse ?????? " She goes on to claim that her albums "have really paved the way for other women to stop 'putting on a happy face' and only be able to say what they want in their music,quot; and how she is "just glamorous a person who it sings about the realities of what we are all seeing now are very frequent emotional abuse relationships around the world. " She also seems especially upset because her "little lyrical exploration detailing my sometimes submissive or passive roles in my relationships has often caused people to say that I've delayed women hundreds of years." The pretext for this note is that it will release two poetry books and one album this fall.

There's a whole story of women singers and songwriters making music, the kind Del Rey seems to think he made up, who are completely obliterated by his statement. %MINIFYHTMLf61e15b8daac88cab9ca082484d3a03613%

Reactions to Del Rey's publication were swift and brutal. Lana Del Rey erased the work of black women and played the Olympics of Oppression, only to promote two poetry books and one album. The Caucasus of everything "he wrote Danielle Kwateng-Clark, director of culture and entertainment at Teen Vogue. "I don't know who was giving Lana Del Rey a hard time, but I'm pretty sure it wasn't about black women," said the writer and speaker. Jamilah Lemieux. "Girl, sing your cocaine carols and leave us alone." As writer Ashley Reese put it for Jezebel, "The optics of Lana, a white woman, complaining that feminism lacks space for her while criticizing the acclaim assigned to various black pop artists is mortifying." Now, before Del Rey's songs come looking for me, let me tell you: I adore your music since that fateful day I stumbled upon your "Born to Die,quot; music video in 2012. I am absolutely a derogatory bop, OK! Has Del Rey faced unfair criticism from critics because of its content? Yes, because she is a female artist in an industry dominated by men. But his statement is arrogant and ahistorical. The idea that she introduced a wave of female artists singing about sex and failed relationships is simply absurd when there were many before her who had sung on the same subject. And he doesn't acknowledge that most of the women he named, many of whom are black or women of color, have suffered many of the same struggles as Del Rey, and often to a greater extent because of their race. There's a whole story of women singers and songwriters making music, the kind Del Rey seems to think he made up, who are completely obliterated by his statement. To highlight how empty Del Rey's plot is, let's start with one of the artists she names, Beyoncé. While his 2016 album Lemonade Considered a masterpiece on such intimate and confessional themes as marital infidelity, sex, and brotherhood, Beyoncé has been singing songs on those subjects for decades, ever since she was in Destiny’s Child. Songs like "Say My Name,quot; and "Bills, Bills, Bills,quot; were about insignificant and emotionally exploitative men and were written over a decade before Lana Del Rey appeared on the scene. And while Beyoncé may now be praised for her challenging sexuality, she has also been repeatedly criticized by her, by people as disparate as Annie Lennox and Bill O & # 39; Reilly. Then there is Janet Jackson, whose 1997 album Velvet rope, was an iconic personal album. The album included songs about sex ("Rope Burn,quot; and "Tonight’s the Night,quot;) and abusive relationships ("What About,quot;). These were avowed adult songs that emerged when Del Rey was about 12 years old. How's that for a pioneer? Singer Jessy Wilson summed up the common sentiment among blacks well, in a now removed Comment on Del Rey's original post: “Black women have been singing about sex, abuse, submissive and aggressive in relationships, and glamorous for DECADES. Know your story. Millie Jackson, Betty Wright, Betty Davis, Mary. j blige …. SO MANY. you were far from being the first to write and sing from these places. This post looks a lot like a privileged white girl who is angry because she "feels,quot; that she has not been free to be herself and say what she wants. No one is stopping you. so stop the damsel in the distress routine. " While I am fully aware that this is not requested, if Del Rey wanted a short and incomplete list of works by women who have been singing about the subjects he covets, he could suggest Lil & # 39; Kim's solo debut Hard core, Meshell Ndegeocello & # 39; s Peace beyond passion, Lauryn Hill & # 39; s Lauryn Hill rudeand Jazmine Sullivan Reality show, Just to name a few?

Del Rey has been able to prosper in the industry, which is something that would certainly not happen for a more marginalized artist.