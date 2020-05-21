Landspout tornado near Eaton causes minor damage to multiple outhouses – Up News Info

WELD COUNTY, Colo. – A dizzying tornado in Weld County caused damage to several outhouses near Eaton on Wednesday night, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office.

The giddy tornado was seen near Eaton sometime before 7:30 p.m.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the Weld County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the landslide tornado had damaged some buildings near County Road 47 and Highway 392.

Joe Moylan, a spokesman for the Weld County Sheriff's Office, said no injuries were reported and there was no damage to the homes "at this time."

