LASD reports 198 employees, 707 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported Thursday that 198 employees and 707 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

According to figures released Thursday, 540 employees are currently in quarantine and 1,126 have returned to work.

Of the employees who tested positive, 144 are sworn personnel and the rest are professional or "civilian,quot; personnel. Of those in quarantine, 397 are sworn personnel.

Meanwhile, 5,050 inmates are currently in quarantine and 331 have been isolated.

Of those who are isolated, 262 have tested positive and the rest have been tested and await results.

According to the sheriff's department, "people who have a temperature of 100.4 or more and exhibit symptoms of an upper respiratory infection," have been in isolation, while people in close contact with a person currently under observation have been quarantined.

More information is available at lasd.org/covid19updates.

