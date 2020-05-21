Left-handed owner O & # 39; Doul is expected to plead guilty to federal wire fraud charges – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Left-handed O & # 39; Doul owner Nick Bovis was scheduled to appear before a federal judge on Thursday to plead guilty to two counts of wire fraud in a case related to a corruption investigation by the former director San Francisco Public Works.

Bovis, 56, was initially charged in January, along with then-Director of Public Works Mohammed Nuru, of one count of wire fraud for honest services in an alleged plan to bribe a commissioner at San Francisco International Airport in 2018.

The plan to enlist the commissioner's help in obtaining a restaurant concession was never completed, according to the Jan. 15 criminal.

complain. Nuru resigned from his position in February and the charge against him remains pending while he is free on $ 2 million bail.

Last week, Bovis promised in a guilty plea agreement to cooperate with prosecutors and plead guilty to the revised charges of one honest charge.

wire fraud services plus a wire fraud charge.

He is scheduled to file the statement with US District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The part of the Bovis plea agreement that describes the conduct underlying the two charges was sealed, and the spokesperson for the United States Attorney's Office

Abraham Simmons said he does not expect it to be revealed Thursday.

"The facts supporting Bovis's guilty plea have been presented under seal, and I do not expect them to be made public at the hearing."

Simmons said.

In the January 15 criminal complaint, the honest services wire fraud charge filed against Nuru and Bovis was defined as the use of electronic services.

communications, including phone calls, text messages and emails, to organize meetings and discuss the alleged scheme to deprive the public of the honest services of the unidentified airport commissioner.

The two charges Bovis plans to plead guilty to have a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison, but the judge is expected to consider federal sentencing guidelines, as well as any possible requests for prosecution for a lesser sentence.

Bovis and Nuru's arrest in January led to more than two dozen subpoenas against individuals and companies the following month during an increasingly extensive public corruption investigation.

Several San Francisco supervisors have called for an independent investigation into the corruption allegations.