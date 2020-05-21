Lionsgate Boss Joe Drake "Bullish" on Returning Spectators Publication COVID-19 – Up News Info

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group President Joe Drake continued to emphasize the studio's commitment to today's theater, telling analysts in today's 4Q earnings call that "we believe people are eager to get out of the house and do things "after the national refuge of COVID -19.

Drake also emphasized the future of cinema: "We are optimistic about the people who return to theaters, but we are not naive about the environment we are entering and that we are in a fluid situation and there are many things that have to happen for audiences feel comfortable and safe in theaters. "

However, although the market could use some smaller, medium and counterprogrammed titles to prepare the exhibition before the films of big events like Warner Bros. " Beginning and Disney Mulan Respectfully opened on July 17 and 24, there is a smart financial reason why Lionsgate has brought their titles in late summer and fall; being his next three theatrical releases Antebellum On August 21 Fatale on October 30 and Travellers on November 27.

Related story Lionsgate received $ 50 million in COVID-19 related costs last quarter, expects more and is looking for insurance to cover %MINIFYHTMLe19510f4875d8367d5d5e992d74e042b13%

Essentially going later, it allows Lionsgate to "operate nimbly," Drake said. The more data Lionsgate can collect on how people return to the movies, the more they can adjust their spending accordingly, or get out again quickly. In addition to Lionsgate's own follow-up studies, the study "will monitor public readiness to return to theaters."

"We are about 6 weeks away from the first major release movie. That will give us an opportunity to see how the public is coming to that … and on that opening weekend, and triangulate data points," added the co-chair. from Lionsgate Motion Picture.

Drake mentioned that Lionsgate is "in contact with exhibitors on a daily and weekly basis," and praised them on how they are preparing for the public's return with proper security protocols.

Additionally, Drake told analysts that the distributor is working with the exhibit to re-license and reprint its catalog titles during the initial weeks when the exhibit returns.