Lionsgate CEO sees 13-15 million global OTT subscribers paid in one year with Starz – Up News Info

Lionsgate Chief Executive Jon Feltheimer predicted that the company will have 13-15 million OTT subscribers paid by the end of its Starz-led fiscal year, calling it "a great subscription platform that is profitable, growing and a major contributor to earnings. "

The audience for the international platform Starzplay has increased 20% since the pandemic began, which has led international subs, including StarzPlay Arabia and Canada, to exceed 5 million. Pantaya, a premium Spanish-language streaming service for LatinX's audience, more than doubled its subscriber base from 315,000 to nearly 700,000 paid subscribers for the Lionsgate fiscal year that ended in March.

“The goal of combining Lionsgate and Starz was to build a premium global subscription platform backed by all the resources of our companies. Today that effort is achieving results. Our global broadcast business reached over 10 million OTT subscribers worldwide at the end of the quarter and will continue to grow to between 13 and 15 million paid subscribers at the end of the fiscal year, "Feltheimer told investors in a conference call to discuss earnings quarterly. "We are increasingly able to control our destiny through the continued rapid growth of the direct-to-consumer Starz app, which is now our third largest distribution platform in the United States," he added.

Starz has shifted from the cable package to a model on demand in a deal with the country's largest video provider, Comcast. It moved from Comcast's Xfinity service to Flex broadband service after the end of Power in February. Feltheimer said 6.2 million subscribers dropped the package and that he has recovered 1 million of them in the first six weeks of the new arrangement.

He said the Starz app has two million subscribers. The transition from traditional to digital video is improving ARPU (average revenue per user), helping retention and reducing turnover. Lionsgate can make better content and marketing decisions about the insights from the viewer data it collects, he said, marking the well-known benefits of DTC.

The study behind stranger, The bridal experience and The Spanish princess and Feltheimer has a "sexy and energetic comedy series," Feltheimer said, flaunting Run the World since Dear white people Yvette Lee Bowser and Leigh Davenport; family drama Heels, set in the world of the struggle of small towns; and the next two series in the Power franchise, Ghost AND Raising Kanan. Romantic comedy Love life, starring Anna Kendrick, will debut on HBO Max next week and will be a centerpiece of the streamers' first Emmy campaign.

Felthiemer said Lionsgate has 11 currently activated virtual writing rooms and more than 20 series in development, production or post-production. "We have full film and television projects ready to resume production and a list of films ready to distribute when theaters reopen."

Exexs also highlighted Lionsgate's financial flexibility and liquidity, which are key in today's low-visibility, pandemic world. He had more than $ 300 million in cash available at the end of the quarter and a $ 1.5 billion unremoved revolver. But it is heavily influenced and stocks are low, which is why executives said they continue to consider strategic partners or other ways to create value, although nothing is urgent and, in any case, trading has slowed for now due to the pandemic.

In theater, Feltheimer said that when theaters reopen, "we'll be ready" with a list of major brands and properties like Spiral, the reinvention of the sierra, Hitman's bodyguard 2, starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, and Salma Hayek, and John Wick 4. Comedies include The unbearable weight of Massive talent, starring Nicolas Cage, and Barb & Star Go to Sea view, starring Kristen Wiig. Other photos range from horror thriller Antebellum, starring Janelle Monae, the Hilary Swank thriller directed by Dean Taylor Fatale the sci-fi show directed by Neil Burger Travellers and the Erwin brothers American underdog: Kurt Warner's Story.

During the quarter, Lionsgate obtained the film rights to the iconic bestseller Judy Blume. Are you God? It's me Margaret, the first time one of his books was brought to the screen, added Cate Blanchett to the cast of Borderlandsand won an auction for 16 states, the zombie thriller directed by Evil Dead & # 39; s Fede Alvarez. He also announced Suzanne Collins' adaptation to the big screen. " The Hunger Games prequel the Singing birds and snakes ballad, directed by Francis Lawrence. He said the new book is driving triple-digit sales growth for the The Hunger Games titles in your catalog.

Lionsgate executives said COVID-19 will raise production costs but "will not come close" to a 20% increase referred to by an analyst in the call. They did not give their own estimate. And they said the insurance will cover costs significantly (including some of the $ 50 million reached in the last quarter) for productions that closed and will need to restart. "We have production bonuses and we plan to end our productions and that's not a factor," said CFO Jimmy Barge, referring to insurance.

It was unclear if he meant that the insurance also COVID-19 for new productions, not just those that stopped. According to most accounts, it won't, and that's a big problem that the industry is solving.