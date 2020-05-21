Literally just 17 photos of Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas walking

2]
Here they walk as he kisses her forehead.
3]
Walking the dogs? They are also good at it.
4]
They love to do that.
5]
Walking at night? Yes, they nailed it.
6]
Walking tangled in each other? THERE IS NO PROBLEM FOR THESE TWO.
7]
Here they are walking again. Awesome.
8]
Just when you thought they had finished walking … they walked a little more.
9]
There is no one to stop this walking couple.
10]
Here they are sitting. JK they are walking.
eleven]
All the time with walking!
12]
WE UNDERSTAND.
13]
There they go again !!
14]
CUDDLIN & # 39; AND WALKIN & # 39; AT THE SAME TIME.
fifteen.
Vagrant? Yes, they are good at it too.
sixteen.
You could say that they are also good for walks.
17]
In conclusion: this is a couple that knows how to walk. Goodbye!
Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!