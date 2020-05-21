Literally just 17 photos of Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas walking

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
<pre><pre>Literally just 17 photos of Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas walking
%MINIFYHTMLe0d9f2630bab41883049978a9c54b91112%

one]

Do you see them both here? They seem to be doing a good job of walking.

Agny, Gice / Wagner AZ / Max Lopez / Vaquez / BACKGRID

2]

Here they walk as he kisses her forehead.

3]

Walking the dogs? They are also good at it.

4]

They love to do that.

Gice / Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

5]

Walking at night? Yes, they nailed it.

Lese, Rmla / LESE / bam / BACKGRID

6]

Walking tangled in each other? THERE IS NO PROBLEM FOR THESE TWO.

Gice, Gash / Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

7]

Here they are walking again. Awesome.

Boaz, Ekuf / Booz / BACKGRID

8]

Just when you thought they had finished walking … they walked a little more.

Gice / Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

9]

There is no one to stop this walking couple.

Sove, Spot / Stoianov-spot / BACKGRID

%MINIFYHTMLe0d9f2630bab41883049978a9c54b91113%

10]

Here they are sitting. JK they are walking.

Gice / Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

eleven]

All the time with walking!

Beag, Gice / Wagner AZ / BENS / Vasquez / BACKGRID

12]

WE UNDERSTAND.

Gice / Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

13]

There they go again !!

Sove, Spot / Stoianov-spot / BACKGRID

14]

CUDDLIN & # 39; AND WALKIN & # 39; AT THE SAME TIME.

Gice / Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

fifteen.

Vagrant? Yes, they are good at it too.

Gice, Agny / Vásquez-Max Lopes-wagnerAZ / BACKGRID

sixteen.

You could say that they are also good for walks.

Gice / Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

17]

In conclusion: this is a couple that knows how to walk. Goodbye!

Maza, Agny, Bens / BACKGRID

Daily

Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here