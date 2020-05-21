Lori Loughlin and her husband will plead guilty to the charges in the college admission scandal

It seems the time has come for actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, to face the consequences for their role in the college admission scandal.

According to NBC NewsAccording to prosecutors in Boston, the couple agreed to spend time in prison for allegedly impersonating their daughters as athletes and obtaining admission to the University of Southern California.

Lori agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and Mossimo pleads guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services and wire fraud.

Prosecutors say that if a judge signs the plea agreement, Loughlin will spend two months in prison and pay a $ 150,000 fine. She will be subjected to two years of supervised release and will perform 100 hours of community service. Mossimo has accepted five months in prison, a $ 250,000 fine, two years of supervised release, and 250 hours of community service.

United States Attorney Andrew Lelling said in a statement: "Under guilty plea agreements filed today, these defendants will serve prison terms that reflect their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the admission process. to college and that are consistent with previous judgments in this case. We will continue to seek accountability for undermining the integrity of college admissions. "

How previously She reported that fellow actress Felicity Huffman was also involved in the scandal last year and served 11 of the 14 days she was sentenced for her role in the scandal. He was also ordered to pay $ 30,000 and was also ordered to perform 250 hours of community service.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94