Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn Calls to Reopen Smaller Retail – Up News Info

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn wrote a letter Thursday to California Governor Gavin Newsom urging him to allow small retail businesses across the state to reopen under the same health protocols as "essential" retail businesses. "like Target, Home Depot and CostCo have been allowed to trade low.

I just wrote to the governor. @GavinNewsom proposing that it modify the CA health order to allow all retailers to reopen with limited capacity, mask requirements and physical distance. This is an important step we can take now to shore up our economy by keeping our small businesses alive. pic.twitter.com/pnmya71kUH – Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) May 21, 2020

Hahn said decisions that seemed necessary as the virus spread have created "winners and losers," widely affecting smaller retailers. "This has to change," said the Supervisor.

His letter continued as follows:

"Non-essential" retailers in my district have been baffled because they have only been allowed to reopen for sidewalk pick-up, while "essential" businesses like Target and Walmart have been fully operational with purchases in-store. Many of these small businesses are not set up for online ordering and curbside pickup has not been a good option for them. They want to reopen to shop in a way that protects the health of their employees and customers , and I've heard from almost all of the 27 cities I represent about ways to help them do this. ”

The supervisor proposed updating the state's public health order to immediately allow all retailers to open with limited customer capacity, a mask or facial cover requirement for employees and customers, and physical distance.

"If these measures are working to keep essential retail businesses like Target, Home Depot and Costco open and safe, they certainly can apply to all retailers," Hahn said.

She said these moves are necessary as retail sales reopen and officials are "balancing the economic needs of our state's businesses with the stark reality that the virus is still with us."