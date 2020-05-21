Many Facebook employees work from home permanently: live updates

Best Buy He said Thursday that his first-quarter sales fell 6.3 percent to $ 8.6 billion, as he posted a net profit of $ 159 million. The chain benefited as consumers searched for "work or learn from home,quot; products as well as gaming products. Nationwide, its comparable online sales increased 155 percent over last year. The retailer said it switched to sidewalk-only service on March 22, mid-quarter, as a security measure, and that it retained about 81 percent of last year's sales in the last six weeks of the quarter, which ended May 2.