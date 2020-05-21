Many Facebook employees work from home permanently: live updates

The social media giant sent its employees home in March when the coronavirus began to spread in the United States. Mr. Zuckerberg said the temporary changes caused by the virus prompted the company to reevaluate its requirement that employees work in a shared office. In a decade, he said, up to half of the company's more than 45,000 employees would work from home.
Facebook will start by allowing new hires who are senior engineers to work remotely, and then allow current employees to apply for permission to work from home if they have positive performance reviews.
Mr. Zuckerberg's announcement remained similar decisions on Twitter and payments company Square, both led by Jack Dorsey. Mr. Dorsey said last week that employees of his companies would be allowed to work from home indefinitely. At Google, employees have been told they can work from home until the end of the year.
This is a "modern unprecedented recession," says the Fed chairman.
Jerome H. Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, and other senior central bank officials warned Thursday that the United States was experiencing an exceptional shock in the coronavirus pandemic, and that it was unclear when and how low unemployment and unemployment would be. widespread prosperity. Return.
The United States economy is in a "modern unprecedented recession," Powell said, just hours after government data showed that another 2.4 million people filed new unemployment claims last week.
"At best, it is difficult to predict the path of the economy with certainty," he added. "We are now experiencing a new level of uncertainty as questions that only the virus can answer complicate the outlook."
The Fed chief's comments underscored a point his colleagues repeatedly made in a series of public speaking engagements on Thursday: The path to recovery is not obvious as the economy and the labor market absorb the greatest impact in generations. In that context, several said, both Fed and Congressional and White House policymakers should be prepared to do more if necessary.
"Depending on the course the virus takes and the depth and duration of the recession it causes, additional support from monetary and fiscal policies may be required," said Richard H. Clarida, Fed vice president, during an event earlier this year. year. day.
Even when business restrictions began to be lifted in the United States, Another 2.4 million workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, the government reported Thursday, bringing the total of new claims to more than 38 million in nine weeks.
"The bleeding has continued," said Torsten Slok, chief economist at Deutsche Bank Securities, of the increasing job losses. He expects the official unemployment rate for May to approach 20 percent, above the 14.7 percent reported by the Department of Labor for April.
And there is growing concern that many jobs won't come back, even for those who consider themselves temporarily laid off.
Nicholas Bloom, economist at Stanford University, co-author of a Analysis of the effects of the pandemic on the labor market estimates that 42 percent of recent layoffs will result in permanent job loss. "I hate to say it, but this will take longer and will look gloomier than we thought," he said of the road to recovery.
Airports this Memorial Day weekend are likely to be much more empty than usual, but people planning to fly will find many changes in each part of the evaluation process.
At security lines, signs and other markings will remind passengers to keep their distance. The Transportation Security Administration said Thursday that its agents would wear masks, gloves and, in some cases, eye protection. Passengers will be asked to scan their own boarding passes and place any food in their luggage in a separate container during the inspection to limit cross contamination.
"In the interest of TSA frontline workers and traveler health, TSA is committed to making prudent changes to our detection processes to limit physical contact and increase physical distance as much as possible," said David Pekoske, the administrator of the agency, in a statement.
Most of the normal rules are still in effect, but the T.S.A. He said one would relax: Passengers will now be allowed to bring up to 12 ounces of hand sanitizer on their journey.
Airlines are also making changes. Travelers who need to check a bag or print a ticket, for example, can find a sneeze guard that separates them from a ticket agent, taking precautions in some places. United airlines and Delta Airlines. If they choose to use a kiosk, passengers can end up interacting with one that works without the need for contact.
The answer, for now, is perhaps.
It's unclear whether lawmakers will agree to extend the improved unemployment benefits that were included in the $ 2 trillion stimulus package approved in March, which provides an additional $ 600 a week to workers applying for unemployment.
That enhanced benefit expires in late July, and House Democrats included a provision in the $ 3 trillion stimulus bill that it passed on Friday to extend until January 2021.
But Republicans have rejected that measure, along with the entire House bill, and are not planning to vote on it in the Senate. They have expressed concern that the greatest benefit creates a disincentive to work.
In a private phone call with House Republicans on Wednesday afternoon, Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the majority leader, promised that Republicans would "clean up the crazy Democrats' policy that is paying people more to remain unemployed than they would earn if they returned to work. "
Democrats have repeatedly criticized Republicans for what Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the minority leader, called Thursday as an "inactive,quot; level of inaction in coronavirus legislation.
The Atlantic dismisses 17 percent of its staff.
The atlantic It will fire 68 workers at "events, sales and editorial," David G. Bradley, president of Atlantic Media, said Thursday in a staff email, as the publication struggles with the same forces, primarily a drop in digital advertising. that have affected Tens of thousands of media jobs during the coronavirus crisis, even when there has been a sharp increase in subscribers.
The laid-offs represent 17 percent of the total staff, The Atlantic said in a statement. Executives will have their pay cut, and there will be general pay freezes.
Bradley said a long-term strategic pivot for a business model that relies predominantly on readership revenue, "is accelerated, and made necessary, by the near-face crumbling overnight. events and, for now, a sharp decline in advertising. "
The Atlantic instituted an online payment wall last year and has since added 160,000 new subscribers, Bradley said. More than 90,000 of them have been added since March. The 163-year-old magazine, once edited by Ralph Waldo Emerson, has received high praise for its coverage of the pandemic.
Three years ago, Bradley sold a majority stake in Atlantic Media to Emerson Collective, the organization founded by billionaire Laurene Powell Jobs.
L marks, that has Bath and body work and Victoria's secretHe reiterated his commitment to separate the two companies on Thursday, saying Victoria’s Secret would close 250 stores in the United States and Canada this year, reducing its fleet to some 850 locations.
The company said in a profit call Thursday that it anticipated more Victoria & # 39; s Secret store closings next year and in 2022. Bath & Body Works is closing some stores, but is also reopening others as it works. to get out of certain "shopping mall properties at risk,quot;.
Victoria’s Secret, which saw its planned sale to a private equity firm collapsed this month, nearly half of its sales were erased in the first quarter of this year. Bath & Body Works sales decreased 18 percent in that time.
Bath & Body Works was a bright spot, however, with an 85 percent increase in digital sales driven by high demand for hand sanitizer and soap. The brand said in a profit call that it had struggled to keep up with the rapid purchase of disinfectant both online and in stores.
Macy & # 39; s, one of the largest department store operators in the United States, reported preliminary first-quarter net sales of approximately $ 3 billion, a 45 percent drop from the same period last year and an operating loss of up to $ 1.1 billion. The company shared the figures on Thursday before the full release of its first-quarter results on July 1.
The company, which also owns Bloomingdale & # 39; s and Blue mercuryHe said that March was "very tough,quot; but that his digital business exceeded expectations in April.
Macy’s, which announced an ambitious plan to reopen all of its 775 stores by the end of June, said Thursday that its plan was on the way and that it had already opened 190 Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s locations. He anticipated opening 80 more Macy & # 39; s stores before this weekend.
Macy initially expected as little as 15 percent of her typical reopened store business, but "it's getting stronger than that," said Jeff Gennette, the company's chief executive, during a presentation Thursday. The business has dropped about 50 percent at reopened stores, and improves with each week the store is open, he said.
Gennette added that outside of digital sales, she has found a new hit with curbside pickup, and has been working with New York to add the service to her flagship store in Herald Square in the coming weeks.
Macy & # 39; s plans to offer another commercial update on June 9 before formally reporting the first quarter results.
Shares on Wall Street fell on Thursday, retreating after major benchmarks had recovered the day before.
The S,amp;P 500 fell less than 1 percent, and global benchmarks were also lower.
It has been a turbulent week for the markets, with stocks alternating between profit and loss every day until the moment investors evaluated new economic developments and the prospect of companies reopening their doors to customers.
On Thursday, data on jobless claims from the Labor Department showed that the increase in layoffs had reached more than 38 million in nine weeks.
But Europe's economic data provided more optimism. A monthly avalanche of European purchasing managers index reports showed that business activity was slowly recovering: The eurozone manufacturing index hit 39.5 points, higher than expected and up from 33.4 last month, while the services index rose to 28.7 from 12.0 last month.
In Asia, monthly trade figures in Japan showed a drop of nearly 22 percent from a year ago, underscoring the weak demand for goods made by the country's factories. The heated rhetoric in Washington against China raised the prospect that relations between the world's two largest economies would deteriorate further. Investors are also concerned about worsening tensions. between China and Australia, a country that depends on Chinese demand to feed large parts of its economy.
Catch up – this is what's happening.
-
Lululemon, the athleisure company known for its $ 100 yoga pants, He said he hoped to have 70 percent of its stores reopened in the coming weeks with new safeguards in place. He plans to add cashless payments "where allowed,quot; and ask staff to "declare a daily health statement before each shift." The company, which had 491 stores worldwide as of February 2, said it had reopened 150 locations and will reopen 200 more over the next two weeks. The company declined to share details about what constituted the health statement or about specific openings in the United States.
-
Best Buy He said Thursday that his first-quarter sales fell 6.3 percent to $ 8.6 billion, as he posted a net profit of $ 159 million. The chain benefited as consumers searched for "work or learn from home,quot; products as well as gaming products. Nationwide, its comparable online sales increased 155 percent over last year. The retailer said it switched to sidewalk-only service on March 22, mid-quarter, as a security measure, and that it retained about 81 percent of last year's sales in the last six weeks of the quarter, which ended May 2.
-
TJX, the owner of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and Household items, said its sales fell 52 percent to $ 4.4 billion in the first quarter due to store closings, leading the company to a net loss of $ 887 million. But the out-of-price retailer said it was encouraged by "very strong sales,quot; when it started to resume business. The company has fully or partially reopened stores in 25 states, and anticipates that most of its locations could reopen in late June, according to government guidance.
The reports were contributed by Jeanna Smialek, Kate Conger, Emily Cochrane, Niraj Chokshi, Geneva Abdul, Jack Nicas, Patricia Cohen, Marc Tracy, Mohammed Hadi, Sapna Maheshwari, Alexandra Stevenson, Cao Li, Carlos Tejada, Katie Robertson, Daniel Victor and Kevin Granville