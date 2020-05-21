Marc Guggenheim Spider-Man Universe Heroine Jackpot for Sony Pictures – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures is determined to expand its Marvel Spider-Man universe headed by a female superhero. The studio has Marc Guggenheim writing the script for Boat, a feature about a mom who fights crime in the comics. Guggenheim has written episodes of that comic series, with Brian Reed.

Jackpot is a superhero with exceptional strength, and her story in the comics is complicated. The first incarnation was Sara Ehret, a scientist who, while pregnant, is doing gene therapy research and is exposed to "Lot 777," a virus that rewritten DNA in her cells. Her baby is born healthy, but she realizes that, in addition to being a new mother, she has superhuman strength after being forced to save her family.

Finally, she got tired of the burden of fighting crime and hands the costume over to Alana Jobson, an ambitious friend who takes care of the character but must ingest a Mutant Growth Hormone to live up to Jackpot's superhuman abilities. . To summarize, she is killed when she teams up with Spider-Man to track down the villain Menace and is killed in action. Guilt-ridden Ehret returns to work and keeps her identity a secret while raising a family while fighting crime.

Guggenheim has comic credits like Aquaman, Amazing Spider-Man and Superman / Batmanand video game credits that include Call of duty 3. On the film / TV front, her work includes Law & Order, Jack & Bobby, CSI: Miami and more recently it was configured by Jeff Robinov & # 39; s Studio 8 to adapt Prophet, the Image Comics character hatched by Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld. His work also includes Arrow, Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia, and he's making his directorial debut in DC Legends of tomorrow, a CW crossover The flash. He's already in business with Sony Pictures adapting the Gantz graphic novel.

Sony had great success with the spin-off of Spider-Man Poison with a sequel that leaks, and it also has Jared Leto playing Morbidand The Equalizer writer Richard Wenk writing Kraven the hunter. There are also developing photos of the characters. Silk and night vision, and our sister pub Variety revealed yesterday that TV director S.J. Clarkson is developing a movie about another female superhero in the Spider-Man universe, Madame Web.

Guggenheim is managed by Cliff Roberts and advised by Ziffren Brittenham.