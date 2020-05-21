Massive live shots from the right wing & # 39; Incel & # 39; in Arizona! (GRAPHIC Video)

There was another mass shooting by a disturbed gunman, who describes himself as a "right wing incel." And the gunman boldly filmed the shooting and broadcast it live through social media, MTO News reported.

The gunman, who identified himself as Armando Hernández in the video, was arrested after shooting three people last night in the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, Arizona, according to police.

Fortunately, no one was killed, but one victim is in critical condition, while the other two suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Glendale police Tiffany Ngalula said Wednesday.

Armando is reportedly part of a racist and misogynistic subculture called "right-wing incels,quot; or "involuntary celibacy,quot;. Right-wing incels are defined as people who cannot find a romantic or sexual partner despite wanting it. In other words, losers.

But right wing incels are violent. Rather than trying to outdo themselves, they turn their anger on women (who reject them), black people (who think they are sexually superior to them), and handsome white men.

Right-wing incels, or people associated with the movement, have been responsible for more than half of the most egregious mass shootings in the United States.