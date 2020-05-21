Matt Lauer's new horrible tattoo features a quote from George H.W. Bush's funeral

Image: Getty Image: Getty

On Thursday, Matt Lauer was seen with a new tattoo on his forearm, according to Page six. in a script that looks straight out of the diary pages of a 13-year-old girl, says: "Hatred erodes the container in which it is carried." Subtle!

The quote is taken from a speech by former Senator Alan Simpson. it gave at President George H. W. Bush's funeral, where he emphasized Bush's inherent goodness. "He never hated" anyone, Simpson said, because "hatred corrodes the container it carries." It is not clear who Lauer hates; Is it a one-off message for people who hate you for being a sexual predatoror a message for yourself? But the Simpson quote is a rich choice, given the senator's previous comments on sexual harassment.

In 1991, former Wyoming Senator Simpson was part of the Senate Judiciary Committee that heard Anita Hill's testimony of Clarence Thomas sexually harassing her. Simpsons specifically grilled Hill on the allegations of Thomas's inappropriate behavior. "It seems to me that you really didn't mean to kill him, but it is possible that you did" he said during hearings, referring to his accusation as a "torpedo" that could sink Thomas. Simpson was confused as to why Hill didn't immediately tell the FBI about the harassment. In 2014, he said Hill's testimony made him "mad to the core." "‘ I wanted to talk about Long Dong Silver and pubic hair and cans of coke, "said Simpson. paraphrasing what Hill testified. "Is that so?"

Lauer clearly wanted the world to see his miserable tattoo. Lately he's been coming out of any cave he's been living in in the Hamptons, writing an op-ed. another day rebuking Ronan Farrow's investigation into his sexual misconduct. But that will keep me awake at night is the script that is the tattoo written in. I briefly wondered if maybe the tattoo was written in Lauer's own handwriting, but after looking in a sample used in a Today Show segment, the "ns" are similar but the "ds" are completely different.

Tattoo artists everywhere, if you made this ink tell us who you are. I need to know everything about the art direction that made this horrible tattoo possible.