– With hundreds of members using the same equipment, large fitness chains will have a harder time reopening amid physical distancing patterns in the coronavirus era. However, the smaller "microgimes,quot; are pushing to reopen sooner, arguing that it will be easier for them to keep people safe.

Fitness on Fire in Irvine is one of these smaller boutique gyms that attempt to show health officials that their gyms differ from large corporate gyms, and therefore should be allowed to reopen before their larger counterparts.

"We need support, we need help, so this is me asking, begging," Fitness on Fire CEO Josh Graves told CBS2 on Wednesday.

Graves said he installed a non-contact thermometer that all members will have to use before they can enter. The gym has also spaced all of their equipment significantly.

"You have a capsule here in each space, which is like 200 to 300 square feet for each person," Graves helps. "So we're not even doing physical distance at six feet, you have half the gym for yourself."

Fitness on Fire has modernized everything from its restrooms to workout stations to meet the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He also brought a cleaning kit to tarnish the gym with disinfectant.

"I think we can control that environment as much as a large retail store or restaurant or liquor store," said Graves.

The CrossFit gyms in Pasadena and South Pasadena recently got together to make a video asking city leaders to reclassify their businesses as micro-gyms so they can reopen before corporate facilities.

Meanwhile, Graves says that exercising is what will keep more people healthy and help them fight diseases like coronavirus.

"Really, at the end of the day, exercise, health, fitness, that's a big part of the holistic approach to keeping people healthy and fit, and helping people prevent disease," he said. Serious.