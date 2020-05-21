Mike Trout autographed a rookie card that sells for nearly $ 1 million at auction

We are used to seeing amazing Mike Trout numbers.

His bWAR has passed 10.0 three seasons, with another three years reaching 8.2 or more. He finished first or second in the American League MVP by voting seven times in his eight full seasons (he won three times) and signed a 12-year, $ 430 million extension with the Angels last spring. They are all amazing facts and figures.

But somehow, the news from Goldin Auctions on Wednesday night was still hard to understand. A Mike Trout baseball card – a Bowman Chrome Draft Picks and Prospects Mike Trout Red Refractor Autograph (which is a handful) rated 9.5 out of 10 – sold for a realized price of $ 922,500.

Yes, almost a million dollars for a baseball card made in 2009. The price of the hammer was $ 750,000, with the buyer's premium and other costs totaling up to $ 922,500. That sale price puts Trout in an elite company; stop me if you've heard it before.

The most expensive baseball card is the Honus Wagner T206, the Holy Grail of "hobby,quot;. A 5-rated card sold for $ 3.12 million (again, including the buyer's premium) in 2016. A 1952 Mickey Mantle Topps with a 9/10 rating sold for $ 2.8 million in 2018 and a 1952 Topps Mantle rated 8.5, it sold for $ 1.14 million in 2016.

This particular card is a 5/5, which means that five exact copies were made of the red refractor autograph, although Trout's autograph may vary slightly because, well, autographs tend to do that. However, it is unclear what happened to the other four copies. Maybe it's still available in an unopened package somewhere?

There are two boxes of Bowman Chrome Draft Picks and leaflets available on eBay if you feel lucky. The lowest "buy it now,quot; price is $ 3,899.

Other Mike Trout autographs from the Bowman Chrome Draft 2009 game are available on eBay. There's a Gold Refractor numbered up to 50 which is at $ 299,999 – free shipping though! – and a blue Refractor numbered at 150 that is at $ 129,999 (also free shipping!). The cheapest trout autograph in that set isn't a Refractor, and it's listed at $ 14,999 (unfortunately it'll cost you $ 50 to ship).