More Bad News Expected in Unemployment Numbers: Live Trade Updates

Japan has never gone as far as other countries that blocked their economies to stop the spread of the coronavirus. But its economy, however, has been hit hard by the pandemic, as well as by a typhoon late last year and a very timely tax increase for consumers. On Monday, Japanese officials said the country's gross domestic product contracted for the second consecutive quarter, making it the largest economy slip into recession so far in the middle of the outbreak.

