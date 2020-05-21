More Bad News Expected in Unemployment Numbers: Live Trade Updates

In its report at 8:30 a.m. EST, the Labor Department is expected to set last week's figure at 2.5 million, according to an analyst consensus cited by Bloomberg. That would mean the new claims are leveling off, but not declining, and would bring the nine-week total to approximately 39 million.
And there is growing concern that many jobs won't come back, even for those who consider themselves temporarily laid off.
Nicholas Bloom, economist at Stanford University, co-author of a Analysis of the effects of the pandemic on the labor market estimates that 42 percent of recent layoffs will result in permanent job loss. "I hate to say it, but this will take longer and will look gloomier than we thought," he said of the road to recovery.
World markets fell on Thursday despite another lush day on Wall Street amid investor enthusiasm.
Major European markets opened about 1 percent lower after modest declines in Asia, despite a 1 to 2 percent jump in Wall Street indices on Wednesday.
Further clouding the outlook, futures markets forecast Wall Street to open about 1 percent lower. US Treasury bond prices. USA They rose, which is a sign of negative investor sentiment, as cautious investors like to put their money in US debt.
Wall Street rose on Wednesday on continued signs of a recovery from the coronavirus, but Asian and European investors woke up to more negative news. Japanese trade figures underscored weak demand for the goods their factories manufacture. The heated rhetoric in Washington against China raised the prospect that relations between the world's two largest economies would deteriorate further. Investors are also concerned about worsening tensions. between China and Australia, a country that depends on Chinese demand to feed large parts of its economy.
Investors await news of China's government spending plans, which will be released on Friday when the country's lawmakers meet for their annual conclave. While China's economy shows signs of an emergency, its consumers remain reluctant to spend. Beijing faces increasing pressure to increase spending and keep growth moving forward.
In other markets, oil continued to rise in futures exchanges amid signs that major oil-producing countries are sticking to plans to curb production.
One of China's largest and most established banks made the investment seem like a safe bet: buying barrels of crude oil would make investors make money if the price goes up or down, the bank said.
That was not exactly true. When World oil prices collapsed last month amid the coronavirus crisis, investors in the crude oil Treasury lost their money and more. Due to a peculiarity in the world oil markets, the Bank of China said, investors owed the lender even more money, specifically $ 37.63 for each barrel they had bought.
The outrage that followed has exposed the plight of small investors in the world's second-largest economy. They have few safe places to park your money. They enjoy limited legal protections compared to investors in other countries. And when they protest, they are often silenced by the authorities.
"This product completely exceeded what we can bear," said Chen Xueming, a Treasury investor in crude oil who has a son about to go to college.
Chen bought more than $ 6,000 in futures linked to 216 barrels through a Bank of China smartphone app. After the oil collapsed, it owed almost $ 12,700.
New economic data from Japan on Thursday showed the depth of the drop in global demand, a bleaker signal for a country that depends on exports for much of its growth.
Japan's exports, measured by value, fell more than a fifth in April compared to the previous year, reported the nation's finance ministry. The drop was wide, with shipments to the United States and Europe at about a third.
The drop was broadly in line with estimates by economists, according to Bloomberg and Reuters polls. But it was still the largest since 2009, as the world dealt with the financial crisis.
Japan has never gone as far as other countries that blocked their economies to stop the spread of the coronavirus. But its economy, however, has been hit hard by the pandemic, as well as by a typhoon late last year and a very timely tax increase for consumers. On Monday, Japanese officials said the country's gross domestic product contracted for the second consecutive quarter, making it the largest economy slip into recession so far in the middle of the outbreak.
The problems of the rest of the world are also affecting Japan's fortune. The country is a major exporter of finished manufactured products, as well as key components, including cameras in smartphones, sensors, high-end circuits, and precision steel. As stores and factories remain closed worldwide, exports will continue to be a weak point for the world's third largest economy.
The trade data offered a partial bright spot: Japan's exports to China, its largest trading partner, fell only about 4 percent. Still, it underscores how much Japan will depend on China's recovery from the outbreak.
Shares rose on Wednesday, recovering from a late drop the day before as investors were buoyed by some good results from retailers and another jump in oil prices lifted the shares of energy producers.
Markets have been volatile this week, with stocks rising on Monday and then falling on Tuesday, mainly when investors evaluated a drug maker's claim of progress on a coronavirus vaccine. The pharmacist, Modern, he said, a very small trial at the initial stage of the vaccine had shown potential.
But reports that questioned the specificity of that claim delayed actions in the last hour of trading on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, more retailers reported better-than-expected results that encouraged investors. Lowe’s, the home supply chain, reported an increase in comparable store sales in the first three months of the year. objective It reported that digital sales in the first quarter had increased 141 percent, although its shares fell slightly. Walmart, which reported an increase in sales the day before, added to its recent earnings.
Delta Airlines and United airlines they both jumped. Delta's chief executive said in a television interview that the airline was likely to increase flight capacity during the summer as travel began to increase, and United said it was working on a plan with Clorox and the Cleveland Clinic to reduce contact points and promote social distancing from travelers.
The S,amp;P 500 rose nearly 2 percent, and stocks in Europe also finished higher.
Oil prices continued their recent rebound, with the benchmark US crude oil index. USA Rising more than 5 percent above $ 33 a barrel. A series of energy reserves were also recovered. Chevron and Exxon each rose about 3 percent.
After falling to previously unthinkable levels, oil prices have rebounded this month after oil-producing nations cut production and consumption also rebounded.
A week before Britain stopped in mid-March, Wessex Mill found itself answering nearly 600 calls a day ordering one of the country's most popular products – flour.
The mill in Oxfordshire has produced nearly 13,000 small bags of flour each day during the coronavirus pandemic, a four-fold increase. The lawsuit prompted Emily Munsey, a flour producer who runs the business with her father, to hire more staff and add afternoon and night shifts to keep the mill running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for first time in its 125 years. history.
"It's been a huge challenge as a company. The amount of work we've all had to do has increased tremendously," said Munsey, who has since stepped back to five days a week, albeit still 24 hours, to give employees a weekend break. "Demand continues to be constantly obscene."
"We are an artisanal flour mill," said Munsey, whose clients include wholesalers and bakeries in Britain that order up to 10 tons of flour per week. "We are not someone who has previously produced large amounts of flour, and now people just want a lot, a lot, and a lot of flour."
Catch up – this is what's happening.
L marks, the owner of Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works, It posted a first-quarter net loss of nearly $ 300 million on Wednesday, and said net sales fell 37 percent in the quarter to $ 1.65 billion. Sales at Victoria & # 39; s Secret fell almost half, while Bath & Body Works was slightly better with an 18 percent decline, despite most of the company's stores having been closed since 17 of March. The company, which recently closed a deal to sell Victoria & # 39; s Secret to a private equity firm, will make its profit call on Thursday morning.
The reports were contributed by Patricia Cohen, Mohammed Hadi, Sapna Maheshwari, Alexandra Stevenson, Cao Li, Carlos Tejada and Daniel Victor.