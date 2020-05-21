MPTF Reports No New COVID Cases Among Residents in Nearly 6 Weeks – Up News Info

Extraordinary steps to combat coronavirus in the Woodland Hills Film and Television Fund's nursing home are paying off. While six residents died in the first days of the outbreak, there have been no deaths from the virus since April 23, and no residents have tested positive since April 12. The last caregiver tested positive on April 30 and none died.

A key tool to keep the virus under control, said MPTF President and CEO Bob Beitcher, is many tests, which were not available in the early days of the pandemic. But even that, he said, "is not a silver bullet."

"Not only is there no silver bullet, but worse still, there are random, invisible bullets, in the form of asymptomatic caretakers, who spray you and it's hard to defend against that," he said. "In terms of the changes we have made, the biggest transformative thing is testing. We have conducted nearly 2,000 tests in the last six weeks on residents, staff and private caregivers. We just completed our second round."

Going forward, he said, “We will evaluate direct caregivers every two weeks and the rest of the staff and residents every month. While we would like to do it more frequently, this is still very useful. Also, every day we are building our 'community care' culture: the simple but powerful concept of 'I don't want to be the one to make others sick, so I will take every precaution to stay safe, and by doing so, keep my family, my friends, my co-workers and my residents safe & # 39; & # 39 ;.

"This is so critical now that the city is" opening up "a little," he said. "We can only control our staff when they are on campus. What they do at home is their choice and we want to educate and remember that those choices can have a big impact, and the staff has seen six people die in others. We are also Very lucky to be able to do things for the staff, like feeding them for free when they are on campus, providing meals donated by Amazon Studios and prepared by Jon & Vinny's every night when they return home; providing hard-to-get curated food by Morrison Senior Living, our on-campus hospitality partner, please provide treats for the home from an amazing donation we got from an aid fund in Ohio, all good for staff homes and good to keep out of grocery stores. " .

Nationwide, in Englewood, NJ, The Actors Fund retirement home is also reporting success in fighting the virus, with no new cases in nearly a month after losing 11 residents in the first few weeks of the spread.