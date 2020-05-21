NASCAR Darlington: Chase Elliott abandons Kyle Busch after late wreck

Chase Elliott showed Kyle Busch exactly what he thought of Busch that made him turn late in Wednesday's Toyota 500 at Darlington Raceway.

The two were running for the lead with Denny Hamlin when Busch ventured down the track and placed the right front of his car in the left rear of the Elliott machine. Car No. 9 was sent sliding along the main straight and into the interior retaining wall.

Elliott was not injured, but was injured. When Busch returned during the next precautionary period, Elliott gave a finger salute:

Elliott's crew chief Alan Gustafson had an expletive conversation with Busch after the race. Gustafson was Busch's crew chief when the two were at Hendrick Motorsports.

Busch told FS1 after the race was called in the rain (Hamiln won the victory because he was leading at the time) that he was trying to get between Elliott and Kevin Harvick and made a mistake of speed and distance. He said it was "a bad mistake,quot; on his part.

"I miscalculated it, I made a mistake and cut the 9 there and hit it against the wall," Busch said. "I hate him for him and his boys. I have too many friends there on that team to do something like that on purpose. I've run with Chase since he was a kid and never had a problem with him."

"They are upset, they are angry. I'm not just going to fix it and we'll have ice cream tomorrow," Busch said irritably when Matt Yocum pressed him on whether Gustafson believed Busch's explanation. "Obviously they are going to have to think about it and there are repercussions, I am sure that I will have it later."

Busch later posted a video saying he would try to contact Elliott and apologize.

Kyle Busch describes his relationship with Chase Elliott and says that he will approach to apologize, but he knows that does not change the result: pic.twitter.com/zWIaBrDhcO – Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 21, 2020

Gustafson told Yocum that he did not believe that Busch intentionally destroyed Elliott, but he is still upset that his driver was destroyed when he was about to win.

"You get tired of being run over like this," he said.

Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass reported that NASCAR will not fine Elliott for his gesture, or for not being able to immediately enter the ambulance that would take him out of the shipwreck.