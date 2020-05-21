Nat Geo Wild sets new Cesar Milan series, renewals, spin-off of "Secrets of the Zoo" – Up News Info

Whispering dog Star Cesar Milan is again responding to Nat Geo Wild's call with a new series when the cable network revealed its initial 2020-21 roster today. He has also ordered new docuseries seasons The amazing Dr. Pol and Heartland Documents, DVM and a spin-off of Secrets of the zoo.



Nat Geo Wild is also bringing several other series in the coming year, establishing new seasons of Zoo secrets, dog: impossible, vermin repairers and Dr. Oakley, Yukon vet. Their list also includes a series of specials and stunt programming. Read the details on all the shows below.

Caesar's way



Milan whose Whispering dog aired on Nat Geo Wild in 2011-12 after seven years on the National Geographic Channel, it returns with a new dog-u series next year. Caesar's way It will address dog owners whose relationships with their pets are suffering due to longer working hours, technological disruptions, and the like. Leepson Bounds Entertainment's 10-episode series will premiere in the spring of 2021.

Related story Nat Geo introduces the board with the Doc 9/11 series, the restart & # 39; Explorer & # 39; and Bobby Bones' travel book, Renew & # 39; Gordon Ramsay: Unchartered & # 39; and pushes & # 39; Genius: Aretha & # 39; to fall

‘Zoo Secrets: North Carolina‘

National Geographic



Established for this fall is Zoo Secrets: North Carolina, a spin-off series set in one of the largest zoos in the world. Spanning more than 2,600 acres and homes for more than 1,000 animals, the North Carolina State Zoo sees its inhabitants live in these lush natural environments and share habitats as they would in nature. The Double Act TV series will feature stories including routine and emergency animal procedures, animal husbandry, and the rehabilitation and release of native wildlife.

"As families spend more time together, the need for inspiring programming that the whole family can enjoy is becoming more and more pronounced," said Courteney Monroe, president of National Geographic Global Television Networks. Nat Geo Wild has become the premier destination for programming about animals and the people who love them. … No wonder Nat Geo Wild has experienced record ratings during this period. "

Celebrating its 10th year in 2020, Nat Geo Wild has seen double digit growth during this quarantined quarter on the 25-54 demo in all parts of the day compared to the previous year. The total day is 45% year-over-year and primetime increases 38%.

Here's Nat Geo Wild's 2020-201 list of regressive series and new specials:

RETURN SERIES

Secrets of the zoo, season 4

Eight episodes, Fall 2020 (Remedy TV)

Zoo secrets It returns with a fourth season of unprecedented access to one of the largest and most popular zoos in the country: the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. Featuring dramatic, hilarious, and heartwarming stories of what it takes to care for the zoo's 10,000 animals on nearly 12,000 acres of facilities, this series takes viewers behind the scenes to witness America's favorite zoo at work. This fan favorite sheds light on veterinary care, feeding, live births and habitat expansion, along with all the wildlife and wildlife working together to make it all happen.

The Incredible Dr. Pol, Stations 18 and 19

10 episodes, winter and summer 2021 (National Geographic Studios)



"The amazing Dr. Pol"

National Geographic



In this heartbreaking season of The amazing Dr. Pol, the documents went to the races, going from critical clinic visits to emergency calls to farms. Get up for a wild ride as the Pol Veterinary Services crew works seven days a week pulling calves, pushing prolapses, and touring the chaos that comes with central Michigan territory. It is sure to be a wild ride in this crucial and exhausting season of abscesses, bulls, baby hugs and transcendentals. The amazing Dr. Pol.

Dog: impossible, season 2

Eight episodes, winter 2021 (High Noon Entertainment)



%MINIFYHTMLa8b865b94ced8aa7a4cf83889e36d83e13%

"Dog: impossible"

National Geographic



The famous canine behavior specialist Matt Beisner returns for another season of Dog: impossible tackling some of the most difficult cases in the city. Working with some of the most dangerous and aggressive dogs, Matt and his team continue to fight for the dogs that everyone else has given up on. He is willing to make a difference in the lives of dogs and their owners because no matter how difficult the case is, he still believes one thing: there are no bad dogs.

Heartland Papers, DVM, Season 3

Eight episodes, spring 2021 (Glass Entertainment)



"Heartland Docs, DVM"

National Geographic



In Hartington, Nebraska, Drs. Ben and Erin Schroeder put thousands and thousands of miles in their truck as they crossed the Heartland of the United States, using their experience to treat all creatures large and small. From hundreds of furry pets in the clinic to herds of cattle, there are few veterinarians who have the skill and the heart to face the unique challenges that come their way every day. No matter if they face the intense summer heat, bitter cold, whitish snow storms, or impassable roads, the Schroeders will do whatever it takes to treat animals in distress, including opening their clinic on weekends. with the help of their children Chase and Charlie or making visits to farms in the middle of the freezing night. Schroeders' dedication to his hometown and the animals that are part of it is what makes them invaluable members of the local community.

Critter Fixers, season 2

Eight episodes, spring 2021 (Hit + Run)

Lifelong friends Drs. Vernard Hodges and Terrence Ferguson are back for another tremendously extraordinary new season in their hit series. Criter Fixers. The doctors, who own and operate Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital, located 100 miles south of Atlanta, work 24 hours with their friendly staff to bring heart, soul, and lots of humor to their treatment and care for more than 20,000 patients a year. . Between emergency office visits and calls to farms across rural Georgia, this special team constantly finds unique cases. For the Critter Fixer team, there is no such thing as "normal".

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet; Season 7

Eight Episodes, Spring 2021 (Lucky Dog Films)

Making house calls in the far reaches of the Great North is a daunting task in the least, considering that houses can be hundreds of miles apart. That challenge doesn't stop Dr. Michelle Oakley from performing her many veterinary duties in one of the most difficult environments on Earth. In addition to running an animal clinic outside his home, he makes home visits, sometimes driving for long periods through a desolate desert to see a patient. This series documents how Dr. Oakley juggles being a full-time vet, wife and mother, and he does it with a sense of humor and devotion.

NEW EVENT

The Puppy Draft

Special event, spring 2021 (Megalomedia)

Every year, hundreds of young professional athletes pick up and move to one of the 32 major cities to live their dream and achieve greatness. This transition; however, they might become a bit lonely, so they may want to bring a companion – a rescue puppy. Just as cities get new players, they also get new pets. This is … The puppy's eraser. Nat Geo WILD is "recruiting" the cutest and hairiest friends for "paw-fect" matches with star athletes to join their new hometown teams and cities. See which puppy pet ends up as the No. 1 draft pick.

NEW SPECIALS AND EVENTS

Photo ark

Two-hour special, Fall 2020 (WGBH)

Ark Photo Ark ’

Joel Sartore_



In two hours Photo ark special, along with National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore, on his quest to photograph all the species that live in the world's zoos and wildlife sanctuaries using the power of photography to inspire people to save endangered species. He will stop at nothing to achieve his goal (and last week documented his 10,000th species), even if that means following a giant armadillo into a bathroom. Deep in the Amazon rainforest, Joel plunges underwater to photograph South America's largest resident, the Amazon manatee. Outside of his neoprene suit and armed with emergency oxygen and his camera, we followed Joel 12,000 feet to the Colorado Rockies so he could photograph the American pika, a small relative of the hare.

12 days of pol

Twelve Days of Stunts, Winter 2020 (National Geographic Studios)

The 12 days of Pol are back with more raucous reindeer, more pregnant cubs and all Pol Veterinary Services vets for 12 full days of all the The amazing Dr. Pol episodes you can go through.

Polympics

Summer 2021 (National Geographic Studios)

Go through your favorite episodes of The amazing Dr. Pol during our polympic marathon filled with memorable cases and fun-filled moments to discover which episode will win the gold medal for best vet.