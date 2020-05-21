NeNe Leakes invited her best friends for a long time to ‘Cocktails & Conversation’ – Watch the juicy video

NeNe Leakes recently invited five of her friends whom she has known for years to chat with them on Cocktails & Conversation, the exciting YouTube series she has for a while. Take a look at the ladies in the video below.

& # 39; Recently I invited 5 of my RANDOM girlfriends whom I met 15, 20 and childhood years ago for “Cocktails and Conversation”, we talked about A LOT of things, so don't walk, RUN to my YouTube channel and subscribe (NO costs NOTHING) # lifeofnene💋 #casaleakes #dontplaywitme & # 39 ;, wrote NeNe on IG.

Someone said, "I don't know why Claudia has been embittered by Nene since the only season she appeared on the show." It's sad.

Another follower posted this: "Baby, I can't believe that woman said that about you!" Some people try so hard to be relevant! I would assume she would stay in her lane, especially after being dragged by 50 Cent !!!! Smh! Jealousy is a disease! "

A commenter posted: Ne NeNe you do too much! You know you don't have to prove anything to anyone! Gurl stop giving them your energy! They're going to talk if you're doing it right, wrong, wrong, whatever. Girl? If you keep talking about it, it just gives you the power to know they caught you. Let him go, let them talk, NeNe Leaks knows what NeNe Leaks does! "

Another follower said: ‘One thing I can say is that Nene has real friends and then she has friends from reality shows. Only the people who talk about her are friends of reality shows. I'm just watching this video. She is more comfortable with this group of friends compared to reality TV friends. "

Somoene, who enjoyed the conversation, said: ‘I enjoyed you and your,quot; real "long-term / childhood friends with different opinions and lifestyles. None of them showed competitiveness towards their efforts. You all clarified the never, never have, and why you don't partake in (rumored) substances. Fake friends who always want more, hateful, spiteful, competitive, manipulative, and will smile on your face. Treacherous friends are not genuine. Undercover with a smile. Real recognizes the real ones. There is a difference and levels: associate friend, acquaintance, friend, best friend (confidant, share / care, royal rider). Blessings and keep fighting for NeNe. "

Aside from this, NeNe excited her fans a lot when she shared a video on her social media account of her in her famous closet that triggered so much drama over time.



