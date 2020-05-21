Netflix series of plans based on Sarah Vaughan's book – Up News Info

Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley and former House of cards Showrunner Melissa James Gibson is collaborating to create an anthology series for Netflix, to be directed by S.J. Clarkson (Succession, Jessica Jones)

Anatomy of a scandal It is based on the best-selling novel by Sarah Vaughan and each of its six episodes will tell the story of a different scandal between the British elite and the women caught in its wake.

The original novel was published in 2017 and focuses on a high-flying Westminster politician whose marriage falls apart when he is accused of rape. Sophie is certain that her husband is innocent, while prosecutor Kate is equally convinced that he is guilty.

Kelley and Gibson will write, show, and executive produce the series, found in Liza Chasin's 3dot productions and Bruna Papandrea's Made-up Stories.

The other executive producers are Clarkson, Chasin for 3dot and Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, and Allie Goss for Made Up Stories. Vaughan and Margaret Chernin are executive co-producers.

Anatomy of a scandal It will be done in the UK. It was slated to go into production this year, but now there are question marks about when filming can start due to the coronavirus pandemic.