New Jersey Hispanic lesbian beaten to death by black wife

New Jersey police say they are currently involved in a human hunt. They are looking for a woman who they say murdered his wife, beating her to death with a wine cooler inside their home.

The Ocean County, New York prosecutor announced Tuesday that he was accusing Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, 48, of murdering his wife, Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, 32.

Mayra is not currently in custody and is currently on the run.

According to a statement from the prosecutor's office, the body of Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus was found in an upstairs room and the medical examiner ruled that her death was a homicide.

Prosecutors believe Mayra allegedly used a cylindrical container for the purpose of chilling wine to beat her almost two-year-old spouse to death.

Then, prosecutors say, Mayra fled the scene after the attack.

Police are requesting information to help them arrest Mayra.