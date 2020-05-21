NHL, NHLPA Team Up to Donate Tens of Thousands of Dollars to Teachers

The NHL and NHLPA have partnered with educational technology company EverFi to donate tens of thousands of dollars to three teachers, and hockey fans, across the United States.

In January, all three groups announced the Most Valuable Teachers Program for Future Goals, which nominated 36 teachers from Canada and the United States to receive an award for their hard work in their community. After the public vote, the field was narrowed to three finalists before the winner was chosen earlier this month.

The grand prize winner was Joan Kilban, a fifth-grade teacher from Weymouth, Massachusetts, and a huge Bruins fan. She won a surprise donation of $ 30,000 from NHL sponsor SAP to go towards technology in the classroom for her students. Bruins forward Charlie Coyle, nicknamed "The Mayor of Weymouth," also visited her and other members of the school via video chat.

"Growing up in the same area that Joan teaches, it has always been important to me to give back to this community," Coyle said in a statement. "Joan is a true role model and I admire and appreciate all that she has done for the city of Hingham, Massachusetts. STEM education is more important than ever right now and knowing that Joan continues to help with the educational journey of these children is really inspiring. "

The other two finalists, Megan Campedel, 8th grade teacher from Pittsburgh, and Jennifer Armstrong, 7th and 8th grade teacher from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, who are fanatics of penguins and fliers, respectively, each won a $ 10,000 donation. They also received visits from Bryan Rust and James van Riemsdyk, some of their favorite players from their teams.

"We are honored to participate in the NHL, NHLPA Most Valuable Teachers program that celebrates our master heroes: Joan, Jennifer, Megan and all the teachers who inspire us during these difficult times," said Amy Schulz, Senior Director, SAP Global Sponsorships "( We hope) that our donations to new technology resources in schools can play an impactful role in improving the learning experience for students across the country. "