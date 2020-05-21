Nick Saban takes Alabama mascot on task at PSA to fight coronavirus

Alabama football coach Nick Saban is doing his part to promote social distancing and proper hygiene during the COVID-19 pandemic, even if it means he has to upset a big guy who's not complying.

The unfortunate target of Saban's "anger,quot;? Crimson Tide mascot Big AL.

Saban relayed his message to the pachyderm in a public service announcement that the soccer program posted on Twitter on Thursday. He was joined on the spot by Saban Jeff Allen, Alabama's associate athletic director of sports medicine.

"We all want to make sure we play soccer this fall," said Saban masked to the camera at the end of PSA, "and for that to happen, we must make sure we stay home if we have symptoms, wash up." Our hands often follow all the guidelines for social distancing and please wear a mask whenever you are around other people. "

By looking at how Saban delivered his line to Big AL, you better believe that the pet (and maybe some humans too) will pay attention to the trainer for the rest of the pandemic.

The NCAA 2020 soccer season is still slated to begin on August 29, and Alabama will open on September 5 against USC in Arlington, Texas. However, there were reports that Alabama could be exploring an alternative opponent, such as TCU, if Trojans are unable to play due to the pandemic.