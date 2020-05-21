Nicki Minaj and Tekashi 6ix9ine release a new song together! (Exclusive)

Bradley Lamb
Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj have recorded a new song together, MTO News confirmed. And Nicki is traveling to New York to shoot a video for the new song THIS WEEKEND, MTO News has also confirmed.

The collaboration between Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki is EXTRA TOP SECRET. But MTO News managed to get some details from a person close to Nicki, who asked to remain anonymous.

The source explained to MTO News: "Nicki already recorded her part here [in Los Angeles], and Tekashi did his part. The song is finished."

