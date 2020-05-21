Nicki Minaj and Tekashi 6ix9ine release a new song together! (Exclusive)

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj have recorded a new song together, MTO News confirmed. And Nicki is traveling to New York to shoot a video for the new song THIS WEEKEND, MTO News has also confirmed.

The collaboration between Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki is EXTRA TOP SECRET. But MTO News managed to get some details from a person close to Nicki, who asked to remain anonymous.

The source explained to MTO News: "Nicki already recorded her part here [in Los Angeles], and Tekashi did his part. The song is finished."

It would be the first collaboration between Tekashi and ANY artist, from their "snitch,quot; to federal agents. And the song is expected to be a HUGE hit.

"The track is llamas," Nicki's friend told us. "Definitely a number 1 song."

Nicki Minaj is coming off her first number one song on the Billboard charts, a collaboration between her and Doja Cat. And she is gearing up for her second # 1 in just a few short weeks.

MTO News can also confirm the official release date of the video. We obtained that information from a well-known snitch: Tekashi himself. He posted on his Instagram that the video will be released a week after Friday.