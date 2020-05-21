Nicole Kidman is a beauty image with a rose in her hair after it was revealed that she broke her ankle during the closure

Nicole Kidman is healing beautifully after breaking her ankle during the Coronavirus quarantine. Fans were concerned about the beautiful 52-year-old Oscar-winning actress when they saw her wearing a moon boot in the photos. Keith Urban later revealed that Nicole somehow tripped over a bump and broke her ankle. She has recovered and is doing well. The natural beauty shared several photos of herself on Instagram, where she has 6.8 million followers with a pink rose in her hair and another photo where she was holding the delicate flower. Nicole has been said to be a fashion designer's dream because of her height and body shape (Nicole is 5 & # 39; 11 "). She started out as a model and has covered magazines like Vogue, Vanity Fair, InStyle, W, Allure, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, Marie Claire and more.

It's never a surprise to see Nicole Kidman looking exquisite, but her latest photos resonate with fans. Many have commented that she is the image of beauty and is aging in reverse! Nicole Kidman shares two children with her husband Keith Urban: Faith Margaret and Sunday Rose. Both children began acting under their mother's tutelage, and many look forward to seeing what the future holds for Nicole Kidman's children and acting careers.

Nicole was wearing a straw hat to protect the sun from her face and her brown hair peeked out. He captured the photo album with "May flowers,quot; and added a rose and heart emoji.

You can check out the photos Nicole Kidman shared on Instagram below.

Nicole currently has 19 projects in various stages of development, but with the closure of Hollywood due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it is not known when they will be able to finish them or when they will be released.

Nicole's last film to be released was in 2019. Bomb, where he played Gretchen Carlson. His last television series released was the great success of HBO. Big Little Lies.

You can see another photo album with Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban below.

What do you think of the latest photos of Nicole Kidman? Do you agree with those who say that she is the image of beauty?

