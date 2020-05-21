Oakland mother demands justice for daughter killed in brutal murder in March – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – An Oakland mother on Thursday asked the public for any leads that could help investigators solve her daughter's brutal murder.

On March 31, investigators found Anika Crane's body stuffed into the trunk of her own car that was found abandoned near a 7-Eleven convenience store at the intersection of Liberty Street and 159th Avenue in the unincorporated part of San Leandro.

“She (was) a person of people. She loved people. And she would do anything for you, "said her mother Anita Cole.

She described her daughter as kind, loving, and responsible. So when the warehouse supervisor lost his job on March 24, his mother knew that something bad had happened. Crane had never missed work.

"I couldn't think straight. I couldn't think straight for nothing. I couldn't fix it," Cole said.

A week later, police discovered his abandoned car, a gray 2018 Ford Fiesta sedan, just outside of San Leandro. Investigators said his body was in the trunk.

Cole said what was even more difficult to accept was the person arrested by the police. Detectives arrested and then released the victim's 65-year-old boyfriend. Investigators said they needed more evidence to turn the case over to prosecutors.

The family did not initially approve of the relationship due to the age difference: Crane was 32, only half her boyfriend's age. But out of love for her, the family said they hugged him later.

"She started a new job. She got this new car. And she was talking about moving out of Oakland. (The boyfriend) couldn't accept that. (The groom) could not accept that she obtained her independence and that she was alone. If I can't have it, nobody can, "said Crane's cousin Jasmine Shivers.

"Much crying. Very angry. I really want to go find him and hurt him as much as he hurt her, you know? But that's not going to solve anything, "Cole said.

The family said Anika died of blunt force trauma to the head and neck. They and Oakland researchers hope that anyone with information, however small, will turn up.

"Anyone who has lived at 159 and Liberty, if you have a ring door bell, if you have seen that car, if you have seen anything, please turn in," Shivers said.

"I just want that justice. I want justice because his death was unfair. It was brutal, ”said Cole.