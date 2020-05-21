Peyton Manning goes to the Rocky Top shelf with Tennessee bourbon whiskey at $ 200 per bottle

For the Tenneses who need their spirits raised again by Peyton Manning, he is there to help them raise a spirit.

Manning is the main renowned investor in a new high-end Bourbon Whiskey made in Tennessee that will be available for purchase exclusively in the State of Volunteers starting next Tuesday. For $ 200 a bottle, one can put Sweetens Cove, named after a beloved golf course in southern Pittsburg, Tennessee, on its top shelf (Rocky).

Manning's recently retired brother Eli also financially backs the Nashville-based product, which will be available for purchase online at 9 a.m. May 26 before being distributed statewide. CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz, retired tennis champion Andy Roddick and singer-songwriter Drew Holcomb are among the other investors.

According to the Tenneseean, Bourbon Sweetens Cove Tennessee whiskey will eventually hit nearby states, albeit on a limited supply. However, before the bottles are sold to the public, Manning and the company are trying to reserve 20 bottles from the first barrel to donate to charities, including those focused on COVID-19 relief.

Manning has shown a magical touch off the field with his business and commercial ventures, from the Papa John franchise to DirecTV (with Eli) and the Nationwide launcher. He's also getting more attention for his golf game as he's playing with Tiger Woods against Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson in "The Match: Champions For Chairty,quot; on Sunday, making it a very busy Valentine's Day weekend. Fallen.

In addition to having the opportunity to team up with Eli, Manning and Nantz are also great friends united by soccer and golf. Taking it to the next level by marketing Kentucky-style bourbon in Tennessee also seems delayed on Peyton's resume.

The first indication is that Sweetens Cove, with its master distiller status, is more sweet nectar than just another celebrity-backed liquor company. When it comes to Peyton Manning and Tennessee, he always volunteers to do his best.