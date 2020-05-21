Phil Mickelson kicks off first round of trash talks before charity golf game with Tiger Woods

Phil Mickelson is not waiting until he reaches the first tee box. The junk talk starts now.

Ahead of "The Match: Champions for Charity,quot; Sunday, a golf competition pitting Mickelson and Tom Brady against Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning, "Lefty,quot; is throwing some verbal punches at his opponents. Mickelson is confident before the event, which will take place at the Medalist Golf Club, Wood's golf course in Hobe Sound, Florida.

MORE: A Complete Guide to "The Match: Champions for Charity,quot;

"I can't wait to go to Tiger's house and take him down," Mickelson told Golfweek. "Tiger believes he has a huge advantage playing there because he insisted that this event be played on his home field. Even though everyone else wants to play somewhere else. It's fine. We will take him and Peyton."

"There will be no excuses. It's his course at home, but Tom and I will go there and introduce them to him, and we'll make sure that every time Tiger shows up for his course at home, he'll have a bad memory."

The duos will battle for 18 holes (nine for the best ball and nine behind the modified alternate shot), providing a welcome distraction for sports fans amid the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). More importantly, WarnerMedia and the group will collectively donate $ 10 million to benefit the COVID-19 relief.

%MINIFYHTML0904c9bab371075f4db842b903fe286c13%

But just because it's an exhibition doesn't mean it won't be competitive. With all the players ready to play on the field, expect more chatter than the original Mickelson-Woods match, which ended with a Mickelson victory.

"Tiger and I shut up the first time," said Mickelson. "That won't happen again. I think having Peyton there will be a big part of it because it gives Tom and me someone to tease. Peyton, when he comes back to you, he does it in a fun way that makes you laugh. as opposed to a defensive response.

"And I think that's why it's so fun, because even the person who is cutting finds it fun and doesn't take it personally. And that will allow us to release it and do it a little bit more."