Pixel 5 will be slower than Pixel 4 – BGR

Leaks from the Pixel 5 specs claim the phone will not feature the same high-end Snapdragon 865 processor that powers the Galaxy S20 and OnePlus 8.

The Snapdragon 765 will not only be inferior to the iPhone 12 when it comes to performance, but it will probably be slower than the Pixel 4's Snapdragon 855.

This could be Google's first new phone that isn't better in every way than its predecessor, and the first to not offer better performance.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

The Pixel 5 will be disappointing for fans who are expecting a new premium Pixel phone, and that's something we hear from people familiar with Google's plans. Even at $ 699, the Pixel 5 could be too expensive, considering it won't actually have the best mobile chip Android phones can get this year. That means the Pixel 5's overall performance won't be on par with the Galaxy S20 or OnePlus 8, and any other phone with the Snapdragon 865 processor. For that reason, it will be slower than the iPhone 11 (and iPhone SE). and the next iPhone 12. But do you know what is even worse? From the looks of it, the Pixel 5 will be slower than the Pixel 4, and that should really put things in perspective.

Apple was criticized for years for reusing the same iPhone design over and over again. The 2014 iPhone 6 received minor tweaks to the iPhone 6s to prevent it from bending. The iPhone 7 came without a headphone jack, and the iPhone 8 had a rear glass panel to support wireless charging. But each of them was more powerful than their predecessor. And that design strategy, combined with Apple's massive economy of scale, allowed Apple to create a $ 399 iPhone that's a nightmare for Android and Google. But imagine how much flak Apple would have received if any of these devices turned out to be less powerful than its predecessor?

On the Android side, hardcore fans have been teasing the iPhone for years for not living up to the latest droids. The iPhone had less RAM, less storage, was not compatible with expandable storage and less megapixels. Some people would even compare the number of CPU cores on iPhone compared to Android. However, the iPhone was always faster than its rivals thanks to the supremacy of A-series chips over Qualcomm coupled with Apple's iOS optimizations. That was something Android fans couldn't change.

The tune seems to be changing now that it's clear that the Pixel 5 won't have the best specs. Android Central wrote a post titled Going cheaper with Pixel 5 may be Google's best chance to finally sell phonesAnd that's probably true, suggesting that Google can afford not to worry about specs:

Snapdragon 765G is not far behind, even if it's not Qualcomm's best and biggest platform, and it also includes 5G connectivity. Chances are, most people have no idea they are using a "cheaper,quot; processor, and Google has never been one of them to chase specs or benchmarks with their phones in the first place, just look at the memory. RAM and storage lower than most every Pixel release (and back to the Nexus). There's a lot more to a phone than the individual line items on the spec sheet, and as long as performance holds up, as it has in my experience with the Pixel 4, there should be little to worry about.

That is also true, the specifications are not everything for Google. But they are for a specific set of Android buyers who criticize the iPhone for not packing the best possible specs.

The Snapdragon 765 won't be lazy, but given what we know so far, it will be slower than last year's Snapdragon 855 flagship chip that powered the Pixel 5.

Not long ago, I told you how the iPhone SE will mop the floor with the Pixel 5 when it comes to speed. I used the Geekbench 5 benchmark results for a group of processors to make that point including the A12 (iPhone XS), A13 (iPhone 11 / SE), Snapdragon 865 (Galaxy S20 / OnePlus 8), Snapdragon 855 (Pixel 4 / Galaxy S10) and Snapdragon 765G (Pixel 5 / Motorola Edge / LG Velvet).

The Motorola Edge, announced a few weeks ago, has a Snapdragon 765G chip with a 5G modem on board. This is a 7nm eight-core chip with a 2.4GHz Kryo 475 Prime core, a 2.2GHz Kryo Gold core and six 1.8Ghz Kryo 475 Silver cores, as well as an Adreno 620 GPU.

The Snapdragon 855 on Pixel 4 phones also comes with a 7nm chip, with eight cores: one 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 core, three 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 cores, and four 1.78 GHz Kryo 485 cores. A GPU is also included. Adreno 640.

%MINIFYHTML395cca63ea0d752af4bcff825e415d3a13%

The advantage 765 chips have over 865 is that the cheaper Snapdragon comes with a built-in 5G modem, while the Snapdragon 865 requires a separate 5G modem.

Here are the single core scores for all of these tokens, as captured a few weeks ago (previous screenshots):

iPhone 11 and iPhone SE: 1288

iPhone XS: 1114

Galaxy S20 5G: 868

Pixel 4: 711

Motorola Edge: 505

In the multi-core department, the Snapdragon 865 ranks first:

Galaxy S20 5G: 3045

iPhone XS: 2818

iPhone 11 and iPhone SE: 2630

Pixel 4: 2438

Motorola Edge: 1410

Here is a new comparison between the Motorola Edge and the Pixel 4 XL. Scores are even better for both phones, but it's absolutely clear that the Snapdragon 765 series is no match for last year's Snapdragon 855:

I know what you're thinking. Is the Snapdragon 765 more powerful than the Snapdragon 845 of the Pixel 3? Yes. Barely:

The Pixel 5 could score even higher thanks to Google's various optimizations. And Google could choose the newer version of the Snapdragon 768 chip for the Pixel 5. But if all these benchmarks remain, the phone will be slower than the Pixel 4. At best, it will match the Pixel's performance. 4. Most people who want a cheaper Google flagship and don't care about specs won't worry about these benchmarks. But this decrease in performance is something that many Android users will notice, including buyers of Pixel devices. Not to mention that upgrading from Pixel 4 or Pixel 3 might not seem like an upgrade.

The Google Pixel 4 smartphone. Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR