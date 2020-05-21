Police: man stabs his father during Zoom video call

AMITYVILLE, New York (AP) – An adult Long Island man was stabbed Thursday by an adult son while on a Zoom video chat, police said, prompting 911 calls from people who watched the horror unfold. on their screens.

Thomas Scully-Powers, 32, fled through a window after attacking his father, Dwight Powers, 72, around noon at his home near South Oaks Hospital in Amityville, Suffolk County Police said.

Scully-Powers was arrested approximately an hour later as she was only 1 mile from home. He remained hospitalized Thursday night to receive treatment for minor injuries caused by his jump.

Police said details of his charges and detention reading will be available once he is released from the hospital. Information about an attorney who could comment on his behalf was not immediately available.