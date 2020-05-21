Possible 2-month prison sentence

Image: AP Image: AP

In the 14 months since charges were filed against Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli In the college admissions scandal, criminal hats were worn, sponsorship deals were abandoned, and television careers nearly ended. Now according to the LA Times, the couple has reached a plea agreement. So what is the end of this saga? Under the plea agreement: two months in prison for Loughlin, five months for Giannulli, and a combined total of $ 400,000, along with 350 hours of community service.

the LA Times reports that the US attorney. USA Andrew me. Licking said in a statement:

“These defendants will serve prison terms that reflect their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admission process and that are consistent with the previous sentences in this case. We will continue to seek accountability for undermining the integrity of college admissions. " %MINIFYHTML631d2f013e943f21365c170db9b3e19513%

The next step will be to get a district judge. Nathaniel METER. Gorton accept the terms of the guilty plea, which means that there is a possibility that this initial agreement may be rejected. If he accepts, however, the LA Times He reports that prosecutors will reject the couple's other charges: money laundering and bribery. (LA Times)

This news is still in development and updates will be added accordingly.

Olivier Sarkozy, Maria–Kate Olsen She would soon be an ex-husband, preferring that she sit at home and act as a showcase, according to a source in People. Work, art, photographing yourself in the front row at your own fashion show – apparently that's just for husbands! The source explains:

“Mary-Kate is extremely hard-working and focused on her business. His work hours are more than disciplined. She is the type of person who would never complain about a 12 hour work day. Olivier never understood his drive and passion. He would have loved to have a wife to stay home.

Of course you want a divorce! This man doesn't want a wife, he obviously wants a trophy, or maybe a nice vase to put on a marble plinth somewhere. (People)