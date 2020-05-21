Pro AirPods drop to record low $ 210

Best technology offers Best technology offers The best technological offers on the entire web, updated daily.

Apple AirPods Pro The | $ 210 | Google Shopping

%MINIFYHTML2cb52bc30da0e4195c158071045b835413%

If you are an iPhone user, AirPods are your first consideration for true wireless headphones. The AirPods Pro stepped up the game with rubber tips, noise cancellation, and better overall audio quality, and you can save $ 40 on your own pair on Google Shopping, complete with a wireless charging case. The only downside is that you have to use the code LIZQKG. This is the lowest price we've seen for a pair, and the deal ends on May 26, so wrap up all the less important things you're doing this week and BUY.

This story was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 05/01/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 05/21/2020