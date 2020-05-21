Queer Eye season 5 trailer is the dose of happiness you need

The city of brotherly love is receiving a dose of self-love when the Fab Five of Weird eye come to town Netflix released a new trailer for Weird eye season five with Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Bobby berk and So France spreading their unique brand of trust and encouragement in Philly.
In Weird eye In the fifth season, the five hosts will help a variety of heroes, including a gay member of the clergy, a father who wants to make a good impression on his daughter's wedding, and a new mother trying to strike a balance between work life as medical and home. Life as a father.
Vincint created a new song for the Netflix reality series, "Be Me," which appears in the trailer below.
See the fun the kids are in and some of the emotional transformations in the following trailer.
In an interview with Scott TweedieAntoni said that he and the other Fab Five members were "super excited,quot; about the new season and that Philly was a "great city to film."
"When we were in Atlanta, it was a very cosmopolitan center, but we actually filmed on the outskirts, in the smaller areas. In Kansas City, also quite cosmopolitan, we were on the outskirts," he said. "With Philly, even though we went to the outskirts, we did a good job downtown … sort of, showing that experience. And Philly is an incredibly diverse city."
Weird eye, which has won seven Emmy Awards to date, has already been renewed for a sixth season that began filming in Austin, Texas, prior to the spread of the coronavirus. Filming has since stopped, but is expected to resume at a later date.
Weird eye Season Five premieres Friday, June 5 on Netflix.
