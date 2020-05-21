Rasheeda Frost and Kirk fans love them together after watching her video

Rasheeda Frost is working at home during this lockdown, and is doing so under the guidance of her husband, Kirk Frost. Check out the video and the important advice fans gave Rasheeda.

‘Sometimes you run out of strength 😩😩😫😫😭😭, but I try and thanks Kirk for trying to push me! I will master this exercise from Ab … @whatwaistofficial belt #teamgetfit #workout #motivation, "Rasheeda wrote in his post.

Many fans adored the fact that these two are working together, and made sure to praise the couple in the comments.

Someone advised Rasheeda: "Take off your belt … they prevent you from using your whole core,quot;, and another follower said: "I love them both together. They both push and support each other! True couple goals. Love black at its finest! "

Another follower said, "I'm tired of looking already, but you're doing great, I wish I had the time and the patience," and another commenter posted this message: "I love you, your relationship, you guys are loving blacks."

One fan wrote, "Girl, I know how I feel,quot; and my husband is the same way, "and someone else said," But you understood this! I wish I was your coach or we would make lives or one by one with me! #ISeeYou #GettingHalo ".

A follower exclaimed, "This is an excellent sit-up exercise! Ras @rasheeda SERIOUS BURN! & # 39; And another commenter posted this: & # 39; That's how I tried to do burpees yesterday … I modified but kept going & # 39 ;.

Someone else wrote: ‘Personal trainers just push and push. Without them we are good to ourselves. Rasheeda would have stopped doing 3 sit-ups long ago. Go gel‼ ️ ’

Kirk was in the spotlight not long ago when he made sure to reveal his talent and that of his son Rasheeda on social media. You should definitely see the Karter Frost tricks in the pool!



