Raytheon received $ 10 for new towed mine hunting sonar – Upnews Info

Raytheon Co., one of the largest defense contractors in the world, received a $ 10.5 million contract modification to exercise maintenance and support options for the AN / AQS-20 probe mine detection equipment.

In a statement Wednesday, the US Department of Defense. USA He said the AN / AQS-20 is a towed hunting and mine identification system for the program's executive office, unmanned fighters and small ones.

He also noted that this option exercise extends the performance period and allows continuous support that includes, among others: repair; revisions and other scheduled maintenance; hardware and software maintenance; monitoring and resolution of obsolescence problems; technological improvements; reliability and maintainability improvements; development and incorporation of change notices and engineering change proposals; support test; Engineering services; spare parts and repair parts; design efforts and hardware upgrades to improve system performance, sustainability, reliability, and other activities in support of the program. The work is expected to be completed by May 2021.

According to Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) Principal Project Engineer Q-20C Naval Surface Warfare Center Joe Thomas, the Q-20 C variant has increased capabilities, particularly with regard to multi-mode searching in the water column .

"This is a multimodal search sonar," said Thomas. “When you put the Q-20C sonar sensor in the water, it looks down on either side, and it also looks forward. Improved C-variant acoustic matrix technology, as well as an integrated electro-optical identification sensor. Previous versions of this sensor had to change the volume search module for an electro-optical identification module. With the latest improvements, you're basically looking everywhere at the surrounding water volume. "

NSWC PCD is considered the nation's premier technical hub for Mine Warfare and Mine Countermeasures (MCM). Subject matter experts at NSWC PCD partnered with Q-20C post mission analysis (PMA) operators during this DT phase to assess system performance with these latest enhancements.

Thomas said the improvements implemented in variant C prepare the system to integrate with his planned towing platform, the MCM Unmanned Surface Vehicle (MCM USV) in fiscal year 2020.