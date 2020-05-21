Razer's new Blade Pro 17 has a 300Hz display option

Razer has announced the 2020 version of its Blade Pro 17. Just like last year's model, there is a 120Hz 4K touchscreen option for creative professionals. But Razer has upgraded the gaming-focused display option to a 300Hz 1080p panel. Razer says the 4K screen will cover 100 percent of the Adobe RGB space, and the 1080p screen comes with a matte finish that reduces glare.

The specs don't look much different than last year's Blade Pro 17, but the new model has been incorporated into the latest generation of Intel's mobile processors and Nvidia's GPU. Razer says they will make the new Blade faster than its predecessor, both in games and creative work.

It looks like you can get the 300Hz display with Nvidia's RTX 2070 Max-Q or RTX 2080 Super Max-Q, for $ 2,599 and $ 3,199, respectively. Gaming platforms come with a 512GB SSD upgradeable to 2TB, while the creative version comes with 1TB (also upgradeable to 2TB). This time there is no RTX 2060 model.

The 4K model only comes with an RTX 2080 Super Max-Q; that model costs $ 3,799. All configurations come with 2.3GHz 8-core Intel Core i7-10875H processor with turbo boost up to 5.1GHz. They will also include 16GB of dual-channel RAM (DDR4).

%MINIFYHTML264b76464e532315e53849551bba083513%

The laptop has Razer's steam chamber cooling system, which is a staple of high-end Blade models. We found that the system was effective on last year's model, which didn't get too hot unless it was under a very heavy load. However, it does add extra weight to the blade; This one weighs just over six pounds.

Finally, Razer has made a keyboard adjustment. There are now half-height directional keys, with the right Shift key extended above them, like the recent Razer Blade 15 and Blade Stealth updates. Previously, the up arrow was pressed between the Shift key and the forward slash. The design gave Edge Critic Cameron Faulkner suffered a lot and said he tripped him "about once every five minutes." (There is also RGB lighting per key.)

In terms of design, the 2020 Pro 17 doesn't look much different from last year's model; You can see the same fairly thin speaker bezels and grilles on each side of the keyboard. But we discovered that the 2019 Pro did not offer the performance that its high price led us to expect; We couldn't reach the FPS ceiling of the screen in 4K resolution without reducing the graphics. It will be interesting to see if a new generation of hardware does a better job.

The new models will be available later this month.